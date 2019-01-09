നാഗ്പൂർ: നിർമാണത്തിലിരുന്ന ആശുപത്രി കെട്ടിടത്തിൽ തീപിടിത്തം. മഹാരാഷ്ട്രയിലെ നാഗ്പൂരിൽ ബുധനാഴ്ച വൈകുന്നേരമായിരുന്നു സംഭവം. അഗ്നിശമനസേന സ്ഥലത്തെത്തി തീ അണയ്ക്കാനുള്ള ശ്രമം തുടരുന്നു. കെട്ടിടത്തിന്റെ പുറത്തേയ്ക്ക് കറുത്ത പുക ഉയരുന്നുണ്ട്. സംഭവത്തിൽ ആർക്കും പരിക്കേറ്റിട്ടില്ലെന്നാണ് റിപ്പോർട്ട്. തീ നിയന്ത്രണ വിധേയമാണെന്നും തീപിടിക്കാനുള്ള കാരണം വ്യക്തമല്ലെന്നും അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾ അറിവായിട്ടില്ല.
Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in an under-construction hospital in Nagpur. Ten fire tenders are at the spot and the situation is under control now. pic.twitter.com/DVsCgvhyTY
— ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2019
Sunil Raut, Fire Officer on a fire that broke out in an under-construction hospital in Nagpur: Fire has been controlled now, search operation is underway. The fire could have been caused due to a short circuit as construction work was underway at the building. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/x9s7qTRBhX
— ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2019
