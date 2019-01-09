നാ​ഗ്പൂ​ർ: നിർമാണത്തിലിരുന്ന ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തിൽ തീപിടിത്തം. മ​ഹാ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​യി​ലെ നാ​ഗ്പൂ​രിൽ ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​ര​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു സംഭവം. ​അഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന​സേ​ന സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി തീ അണയ്ക്കാനുള്ള ശ്രമം തുടരുന്നു. കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ പു​റ​ത്തേ​യ്ക്ക് ക​റു​ത്ത പു​ക ഉ​യ​രു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്. സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​ർ​ക്കും പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റി​ട്ടി​ല്ലെ​ന്നാ​ണ് റിപ്പോർട്ട്. തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ണെ​ന്നും തീ​പി​ടി​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള കാ​ര​ണം വ്യ​ക്ത​മ​ല്ലെ​ന്നും അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾ അറിവായിട്ടില്ല.

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in an under-construction hospital in Nagpur. Ten fire tenders are at the spot and the situation is under control now. pic.twitter.com/DVsCgvhyTY

Sunil Raut, Fire Officer on a fire that broke out in an under-construction hospital in Nagpur: Fire has been controlled now, search operation is underway. The fire could have been caused due to a short circuit as construction work was underway at the building. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/x9s7qTRBhX

