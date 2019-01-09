Latest NewsIndia

നിർമാണത്തിലിരുന്ന ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തിൽ തീപിടിത്തം

Jan 9, 2019, 05:16 pm IST
Less than a minute
FIRE ACCIDENT
ചിത്രം കടപ്പാട് : എഎന്‍ഐ

നാ​ഗ്പൂ​ർ: നിർമാണത്തിലിരുന്ന ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തിൽ തീപിടിത്തം. മ​ഹാ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​യി​ലെ നാ​ഗ്പൂ​രിൽ ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​ര​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു സംഭവം. ​അഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന​സേ​ന സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി തീ  അണയ്ക്കാനുള്ള ശ്രമം തുടരുന്നു. കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ പു​റ​ത്തേ​യ്ക്ക് ക​റു​ത്ത പു​ക ഉ​യ​രു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്. സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​ർ​ക്കും പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റി​ട്ടി​ല്ലെ​ന്നാ​ണ് റിപ്പോർട്ട്. തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ണെ​ന്നും തീ​പി​ടി​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള കാ​ര​ണം വ്യ​ക്ത​മ​ല്ലെ​ന്നും അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾ അറിവായിട്ടില്ല.

Tags

Post Your Comments

Related Articles

ഫെബ്രുവരി 1ന് ഇടക്കാല ബജറ്റ് ;തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിന് മുന്‍പുള്ള അവസാന ബജറ്റില്‍ പ്രതീക്ഷകളേറെ

Jan 9, 2019, 06:27 pm IST
Air Asia

വിദേശ യാത്രയ്ക്ക് ഒരുങ്ങുന്നവർക്ക് സന്തോഷിക്കാം : കിടിലൻ ഓഫറുമായി എയര്‍ ഏഷ്യ

Jan 9, 2019, 06:26 pm IST

എഞ്ചിനീയറിംഗ് കോളേജില്‍ കരാര്‍ നിയമനം

Jan 9, 2019, 06:25 pm IST

നമോ എഗൈന്‍ ‘ഹിറ്റ്‌സ് ദ സ്‌ക്രീന്‍’

Jan 9, 2019, 06:24 pm IST
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close
Close