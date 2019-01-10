Latest NewsIndia

പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയും ബോളിവുഡ് യുവതാരങ്ങളും ഒത്തുകൂടി സൗഹൃദ നിമിഷത്തിലെ ചിത്രങ്ങള്‍

Jan 10, 2019, 08:11 pm IST
ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി:  കരണ്‍ ജോഹറും മഹാവീര്‍ ജെയ്നും ചേര്‍ന്ന് ദില്ലിയില്‍ സംഘടിപ്പിച്ച യോഗത്തില്‍ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയോടൊപ്പം ബോളിവുഡ് യുവതാരങ്ങള്‍ ഒത്ത് കൂടി . രാജ്യത്തിന്‍റെ പുരോഗതിയും നിര്‍മാണവുമായിരുന്നു പ്രധാനചര്‍ച്ചാവിഷയം .

സംവിധായകരായ കരണ്‍ ജോഹര്‍, രോഹിത് ഷെട്ടി, പ്രമുഖ നിര്‍മാതാവ് ഏക്ത കപൂര്‍, താരങ്ങളായ രണ്‍വീര്‍ സിംഗ്, രണ്‍ബീര്‍ കപൂര്‍, ആലിയ ഭട്ട്, ആയുഷ്മാന്‍ ഖുരാന, രോഹിത് ഷെട്ടി, വിക്കി കൗശല്‍, രാജ്കുമാര്‍ റാവു, ഭൂമിക ചൗള, സിദ്ധാര്‍ഥ് മല്‍ഹോത്ര എന്നിവരാണ് യോഗത്തില്‍ പങ്കെടുത്തത്.

സിനിമാ ടിക്കറ്റുകള്‍ക്ക് ജിഎസ്ടി കുറച്ച പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയുടെ തീരുമാനത്തോട് ഒരു വലിയ നന്ദി അറിയിക്കട്ടെ.” എന്നാണ് കരണ്‍ ജോഹര്‍ ഇന്‍സ്റ്റഗ്രാമില്‍ ചിത്രം പങ്കുവച്ചുകൊണ്ട് കുറിച്ചത്.

Powerful and timely conversations can bring about change and this was one of what we hope will become a regular conversation. Meeting the Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi today was an incredible opportunity. As a community, there is a huge interest to contribute to nation building. There is so much that we want to do. And can do and this dialogue was towards how and what ways we can do that. When the youngest country (in demography) joins hands with the largest movie industry in the world, we hope to be a force to reckon with. Together we would love to inspire and ignite positive changes to a transformative India. The film industry would also like to send a huge thanks for the GST reduction in movie ticket prices that was implemented recently! Thank you so much for your time, Sir!

