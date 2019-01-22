ദുബായ് വാഹനയാത്രികരുടെ ശ്രദ്ധയ്ക്ക്

ദുബായ് : ദുബായിലെ അല് എലായീസ് റോഡില് വെളളക്കെട്ട് മൂലം അടച്ചതിനാല് മറ്റ് സമാന്തര റോഡുകള് ഉപയോഗിക്കണമെന്ന് വാഹനയാത്രികര്ക്ക് ദുബായ് റോഡ് ട്രന്സ്ഫോര്ട്ട് അതോറിറ്റി നിര്ദ്ദേശം നല്കി. എമിറേറ്റ്സ് റോഡ് , മുഹമ്മദ് ബിന് സയദ് റോഡ് , എക്സ്പോ റോഡ് ഈ റോഡുകള് താല്ക്കാലികമായി ഉപയോഗിക്കാമെന്ന് അതോറിറ്റി അറിയിച്ചു.
To the users of Al Yalayes Road between Emirates Road and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan St., please be informed that the road is still closed, from Emirates Road in the direction of Dubai Investments Park, due to water accumulation. pic.twitter.com/fyx6ADlNnG
— RTA (@RTA_Dubai) January 22, 2019
അല് എലായീസ് റോഡിലെ വെളളക്കെട്ട് ഒഴിവാക്കുന്നതിനുളള പ്രവര്ത്തനങ്ങള് പുരോഗമിക്കുകയാണെന്നും ഉടന് പഴയപടി റോഡ് സഞ്ചാരയോഗ്യമാക്കുമെന്നും അതോറിറ്റി ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
Due to the dewatering works on Al Yalayes Road, motorists are urged to take extra caution and use alternative roads such as the Emirates Rd, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Rd or Expo Rd to reach their intended destinations.
— RTA (@RTA_Dubai) January 22, 2019
