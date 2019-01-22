Latest NewsUAEGulf

ദുബായ് വാഹനയാത്രികരുടെ ശ്രദ്ധയ്ക്ക്

Jan 22, 2019, 04:16 pm IST
ദുബായ് :  ദുബായിലെ അല്‍ എലായീസ് റോഡില്‍ വെളളക്കെട്ട് മൂലം അടച്ചതിനാല്‍ മറ്റ് സമാന്തര റോഡുകള്‍ ഉപയോഗിക്കണമെന്ന് വാഹനയാത്രികര്‍ക്ക് ദുബായ് റോഡ് ട്രന്‍സ്ഫോര്‍ട്ട് അതോറിറ്റി നിര്‍ദ്ദേശം നല്‍കി. എമിറേറ്റ്സ് റോഡ് , മുഹമ്മദ് ബിന്‍ സയദ് റോഡ് , എക്സ്പോ റോഡ് ഈ റോഡുകള് താല്‍ക്കാലികമായി ഉപയോഗിക്കാമെന്ന് അതോറിറ്റി അറിയിച്ചു.

അല്‍ എലായീസ് റോഡിലെ വെളളക്കെട്ട് ഒഴിവാക്കുന്നതിനുളള പ്രവര്‍ത്തനങ്ങള്‍ പുരോഗമിക്കുകയാണെന്നും ഉടന്‍ പഴയപടി റോഡ് സഞ്ചാരയോഗ്യമാക്കുമെന്നും അതോറിറ്റി ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

