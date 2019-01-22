ദുബായ് വാഹനയാത്രികരുടെ ശ്രദ്ധയ്ക്ക്

ദുബായ് : ദുബായിലെ അല്‍ എലായീസ് റോഡില്‍ വെളളക്കെട്ട് മൂലം അടച്ചതിനാല്‍ മറ്റ് സമാന്തര റോഡുകള്‍ ഉപയോഗിക്കണമെന്ന് വാഹനയാത്രികര്‍ക്ക് ദുബായ് റോഡ് ട്രന്‍സ്ഫോര്‍ട്ട് അതോറിറ്റി നിര്‍ദ്ദേശം നല്‍കി. എമിറേറ്റ്സ് റോഡ് , മുഹമ്മദ് ബിന്‍ സയദ് റോഡ് , എക്സ്പോ റോഡ് ഈ റോഡുകള് താല്‍ക്കാലികമായി ഉപയോഗിക്കാമെന്ന് അതോറിറ്റി അറിയിച്ചു.

To the users of Al Yalayes Road between Emirates Road and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan St., please be informed that the road is still closed, from Emirates Road in the direction of Dubai Investments Park, due to water accumulation. pic.twitter.com/fyx6ADlNnG

— RTA (@RTA_Dubai) January 22, 2019