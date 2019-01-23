കുട്ടി മനസ്സിന്റെ കൗതുകങ്ങളുമായി ഒരു ജി.എസ്.പ്രദീപ് സിനിമ…..

The first time I ever tried my hand at direction..was at a school play way back when I was in my 11th grade. I was hell bent on it being an original..and not an adaptation of a western as was the usual practice. So a friend of mine and me..came up with this idea of writing an original Malayalam play. We called it “Avan Devadathan” and I still remember it having some fantastic lines for the actors to mouth. The credits read Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and Story, Screenplay, Dialogues by G. S. Pradeep. He beat me to directing our respective first films..and I’m super happy for him! All the best to Pradeep Gs and the entire team of #SwarnaMalsyangal Here is the official teaser of the film! 😊

