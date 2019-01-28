Latest NewsIndia

ലോക്‌സഭ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് : സുപ്രധാന പ്രഖ്യാപനവുമായി രാഹുൽ ഗാന്ധി

Jan 28, 2019, 06:29 pm IST
ചിത്രം കടപ്പാട് : എഎന്‍ഐ

റായ്പൂർ : ലോക്‌സഭ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് മുന്നിൽകണ്ട് സുപ്രധാന പ്രഖ്യാപനവുമായി രാഹുൽ ഗാന്ധി. കോൺഗ്രസ് സർക്കാർ അധികാരമേറ്റാൽ എല്ലാവർക്കും മിനിമം വരുമാനം ഉറപ്പാക്കുമെന്ന് അധ്യക്ഷൻ രാഹുൽ ഗാന്ധി വാഗ്ദാനം ചെയ്തു.. ഛത്തീസ്ഗഡിലെ കിസാൻ റാലിയിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കവെയാണ് അദ്ദേഹം ഈ നിർണായക പ്രഖ്യാപനം നടത്തിയത്.

തൊഴിലുറപ്പ് പദ്ധതിയുടെ മാതൃകയിലാകും നടപ്പാക്കുക. ഇത് പട്ടിണി ഇല്ലാതാക്കാനുള്ള ചരിത്രപരമായ നീക്കമായിരിക്കും. സാധാരണക്കാരുടെ ബാങ്ക് അക്കൗണ്ടിൽ മിനിമം വരുമാനം ഉറപ്പാക്കും. പദ്ധതി നടപ്പായാൽ രാജ്യത്തെ പട്ടിണിയും ദാരിദ്ര്യവും തുടച്ചു നീക്കപ്പെടും. രാജ്യത്തെ ചരിത്രപരമായ നടപടിയായിരിക്കും ഇതെന്നും തൊഴിലുറപ്പ് പദ്ധതി നടപ്പാക്കിയതു പോലെ മിനിമം വരുമാനം ഉറപ്പാക്കുന്ന പദ്ധതിയും കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് നടപ്പാക്കുമെന്നും രാഹുൽ ഗാന്ധി പറഞ്ഞു.

