Latest NewsFootball

മുൻ ചാമ്പ്യന്മാരെ വീഴ്ത്തി ഏഷ്യൻ കപ്പ് ഫുട്ബോളില്‍ കന്നി കിരീടം ചൂടി ഖത്തർ

Feb 1, 2019, 10:01 pm IST
Less than a minute

അബുദാബി: മുൻ ചാമ്പ്യന്മാരെ വീഴ്ത്തി ഏഷ്യൻ കപ്പ് ഫുട്ബോളില്‍ കന്നി കിരീടം ചൂടി ഖത്തർ. അബുദാബിയിലെ സയ്ദ് സ്‌പോര്‍ട്‌സ് സിറ്റി സ്‌റ്റേഡിയത്തില്‍ നടന്ന കലാശ പോരാട്ടത്തിൽ ഒന്നിനെതിരെ മൂന്നു ഗോളുകൾക്ക് ജപ്പാനെ തോൽപ്പിച്ചാണ് ഖത്തർ കിരീടമണിഞ്ഞത്.

12ആം മിനിറ്റിൽ അല്‍മോസ് അലി, 27ആം മിനിറ്റിൽ അബ്ദുളാസിസ് ഹതേം,83ആം മിനിറ്റിൽ(പെനാൽറ്റി) അക്രം അഫിഫ് എന്നിവർ ഖത്തറിന്റെ വിജയ ഗോൾ സ്വന്തമാക്കി. തകുമി മിനാമിനോയാണ് ജപ്പാനായി ആശ്വാസ ഗോൾ നേടിയത്.

Tags

Post Your Comments

Related Articles

ഓട്ടോയില്‍ നിന്ന് തെറിച്ചു വീണ് വീട്ടമ്മയ്ക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം

Feb 1, 2019, 11:12 pm IST
DEAD

കാ​ണാ​താ​യ വി​ദ്യാ​ര്‍​ഥി​ക​ളെ റെ​യി​ല്‍​വേ പാ​ള​ത്തി​ല്‍ മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ല്‍ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി

Feb 1, 2019, 11:12 pm IST

ജലന്ധറില്‍ പുലി ഇറങ്ങി ; ജനങ്ങളെ പരിഭ്രാന്തിയിലാക്കിയത് ആറ് മണിക്കൂര്‍ ;ചിത്രങ്ങള്‍

Feb 1, 2019, 11:07 pm IST
kuwait

കുവെെറ്റില്‍ ഫാമിലി താമസ ഇടങ്ങളില്‍ താമസിക്കുന്ന ബാച്ചിലര്‍മാരെ താമസം മാറ്റുന്നു

Feb 1, 2019, 10:51 pm IST
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close
Close