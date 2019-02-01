അബുദാബി: മുൻ ചാമ്പ്യന്മാരെ വീഴ്ത്തി ഏഷ്യൻ കപ്പ് ഫുട്ബോളില്‍ കന്നി കിരീടം ചൂടി ഖത്തർ. അബുദാബിയിലെ സയ്ദ് സ്‌പോര്‍ട്‌സ് സിറ്റി സ്‌റ്റേഡിയത്തില്‍ നടന്ന കലാശ പോരാട്ടത്തിൽ ഒന്നിനെതിരെ മൂന്നു ഗോളുകൾക്ക് ജപ്പാനെ തോൽപ്പിച്ചാണ് ഖത്തർ കിരീടമണിഞ്ഞത്.

🏆 C H A M P I O N S 🏆

🇶🇦 #Qatar are the #AsianCup2019 winners. Their first ever title! History! pic.twitter.com/ceRMnUwCtL

— #AsianCup2019 (@afcasiancup) February 1, 2019