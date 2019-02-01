അബുദാബി: മുൻ ചാമ്പ്യന്മാരെ വീഴ്ത്തി ഏഷ്യൻ കപ്പ് ഫുട്ബോളില് കന്നി കിരീടം ചൂടി ഖത്തർ. അബുദാബിയിലെ സയ്ദ് സ്പോര്ട്സ് സിറ്റി സ്റ്റേഡിയത്തില് നടന്ന കലാശ പോരാട്ടത്തിൽ ഒന്നിനെതിരെ മൂന്നു ഗോളുകൾക്ക് ജപ്പാനെ തോൽപ്പിച്ചാണ് ഖത്തർ കിരീടമണിഞ്ഞത്.
🏆 C H A M P I O N S 🏆
🇶🇦 #Qatar are the #AsianCup2019 winners. Their first ever title! History! pic.twitter.com/ceRMnUwCtL
— #AsianCup2019 (@afcasiancup) February 1, 2019
12ആം മിനിറ്റിൽ അല്മോസ് അലി, 27ആം മിനിറ്റിൽ അബ്ദുളാസിസ് ഹതേം,83ആം മിനിറ്റിൽ(പെനാൽറ്റി) അക്രം അഫിഫ് എന്നിവർ ഖത്തറിന്റെ വിജയ ഗോൾ സ്വന്തമാക്കി. തകുമി മിനാമിനോയാണ് ജപ്പാനായി ആശ്വാസ ഗോൾ നേടിയത്.
⏱ FULL-TIME | 🇯🇵 Japan 1-3 Qatar 🇶🇦
Qatar's three goals crown them #AsianCup2019 champions! pic.twitter.com/jfIUYRTsCZ
— #AsianCup2019 (@afcasiancup) February 1, 2019
Historic night for Qatar! #AsianCupFinal #AsianCup2019 pic.twitter.com/CRLTOTODip
— #AsianCup2019 (@afcasiancup) February 1, 2019
