CricketLatest NewsSports

ഇംഗ്ലണ്ടിനെതിരായ വനിതാ ഏകദിനം : പരമ്പര ജയം സ്വന്തമാക്കി ഇന്ത്യ

Feb 25, 2019, 06:28 pm IST
Less than a minute
INDIAN WOMENS TEAM

മുംബൈ : ഇംഗ്ലണ്ടിനെതിരായ രണ്ടാം വനിതാ ഏകദിന മത്സരത്തിൽ പരമ്പര ജയം സ്വന്തമാക്കി ഇന്ത്യ. 7 വിക്കറ്റിനായിരുന്നു ഇന്ത്യയുടെ ജയം. ആദ്യം ബാറ്റ് ചെയ്ത ഇംഗ്ലണ്ട് 43.3 ഓവറിൽ 162 റണ്‍സെടുത്ത് പുറത്തായി. മറുപടി ബാറ്റിങ്ങിനിറങ്ങിയ ഇന്ത്യ നായിക മിതാലി രാജിന്റെ ബൗണ്ടറിയോടെ 41.1 ഓവറിൽ മൂന്ന് വിക്കറ്റ് നഷ്ടത്തിൽ വിജയ ലക്‌ഷ്യം മറികടന്നു. നാല് വിക്കറ്റെടുത്ത ജുലന്‍ ഗോസ്വാമിയാണ് കളിയിലെ മികച്ച താരം.

ഈ വിജയത്തോടെ ഇന്ത്യ 2-0 ന് മുന്നിലെത്തി പരമ്പര ഉറപ്പിച്ചു. അതോടൊപ്പം ഈ ജയത്തോടെ തന്നെ ഐസിസി വുമണ്‍സ് ചാമ്ബ്യന്‍ഷിപ്പ് പട്ടികയില്‍ ഇന്ത്യ രണ്ടാം സ്ഥാനാവും സ്വന്തമാക്കി. സ്‌കോർ : ഇംഗ്ലണ്ട് : 161 (43.3 ഓവർ), ഇന്ത്യ : 162/3 (41.1 ഓവർ)

Tags

Post Your Comments

Related Articles

pilot

വിമാനം പറത്തുന്നതിനിടെ പൈലറ്റ് ഉറങ്ങിപ്പോയി, വീഡിയോ പങ്കുവെച്ചത് സഹപൈലറ്റും; ഒടുവില്‍ സംഭവിച്ചത്…

Feb 25, 2019, 06:32 pm IST
facial

ചിലവില്ലാതെ വീട്ടില്‍ തയ്യാറാക്കാം സൂപ്പര്‍ ഫേഷ്യല്‍

Feb 25, 2019, 06:23 pm IST

പാകിസ്ഥാൻ സൈനീക വക്താവിന്റെ പ്രസ് കോൺഫറൻസ് സംപ്രേക്ഷണം ചെയ്ത 13 ചാനലുകൾക്ക് ഷോക്കോസ് നോട്ടീസ്

Feb 25, 2019, 06:19 pm IST

അമിതവണ്ണത്തിന് മുന്തിരി ജ്യൂസ് ഫലപ്രദം

Feb 25, 2019, 06:19 pm IST
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close
Close