ഇംഗ്ലണ്ടിനെതിരായ വനിതാ ഏകദിനം : പരമ്പര ജയം സ്വന്തമാക്കി ഇന്ത്യ

മുംബൈ : ഇംഗ്ലണ്ടിനെതിരായ രണ്ടാം വനിതാ ഏകദിന മത്സരത്തിൽ പരമ്പര ജയം സ്വന്തമാക്കി ഇന്ത്യ. 7 വിക്കറ്റിനായിരുന്നു ഇന്ത്യയുടെ ജയം. ആദ്യം ബാറ്റ് ചെയ്ത ഇംഗ്ലണ്ട് 43.3 ഓവറിൽ 162 റണ്‍സെടുത്ത് പുറത്തായി. മറുപടി ബാറ്റിങ്ങിനിറങ്ങിയ ഇന്ത്യ നായിക മിതാലി രാജിന്റെ ബൗണ്ടറിയോടെ 41.1 ഓവറിൽ മൂന്ന് വിക്കറ്റ് നഷ്ടത്തിൽ വിജയ ലക്‌ഷ്യം മറികടന്നു. നാല് വിക്കറ്റെടുത്ത ജുലന്‍ ഗോസ്വാമിയാണ് കളിയിലെ മികച്ച താരം.

ഈ വിജയത്തോടെ ഇന്ത്യ 2-0 ന് മുന്നിലെത്തി പരമ്പര ഉറപ്പിച്ചു. അതോടൊപ്പം ഈ ജയത്തോടെ തന്നെ ഐസിസി വുമണ്‍സ് ചാമ്ബ്യന്‍ഷിപ്പ് പട്ടികയില്‍ ഇന്ത്യ രണ്ടാം സ്ഥാനാവും സ്വന്തമാക്കി. സ്‌കോർ : ഇംഗ്ലണ്ട് : 161 (43.3 ഓവർ), ഇന്ത്യ : 162/3 (41.1 ഓവർ)

