Astounding Bhagavad Gita

▪️ PM Narendra Modi unveils the 'Astounding Bhagavad Gita' at #ISKCON Temple, Delhi.▪️ Measuring over 800 kg, #BhagwadGita is one of the kind in the world and is prepared by ISKCON devotees. It has the original verses of Bhagwad Gita along with commentary.

Gepostet von All India Radio News am Dienstag, 26. Februar 2019