ഓടുന്ന ട്രെയിനിന് പുറത്തേക്ക് തൂങ്ങിക്കിടന്ന് സാഹസിക ഫോട്ടോഷൂട്ട്

ട്രാവല് ബ്ലോഗേഴ്സായ ദമ്പതികൾ ഓടുന്ന ട്രെയിനിന് പുറത്തേക്ക് തൂങ്ങിക്കിടന്ന് എടുത്ത ഫോട്ടോ വിവാദത്തിൽ. എല്ലയിലേക്കുള്ള യാത്രക്കിടെയാണ് ദമ്പതികൾ ഇത്തരത്തിൽ ചിത്രമെടുത്തത്. ഫോളോവേഴ്സിനെ കൂട്ടാനും ലൈക്കുകള് ലഭിക്കാനും കാണിക്കുന്ന ഇത്തരം പ്രഹസനങ്ങള് അവസാനിപ്പിക്കണമെന്നും ഇത്തരത്തിൽ ഉത്തരവാദിത്തമില്ലാത്തവരെപ്പോലെ പെരുമാറരുതെന്നുമാണ് ആളുകളുടെ വിമർശനം. ഇത് ആരെങ്കിലും കണ്ട് അനുകരിക്കാന് ശ്രമിച്ച് എന്തെങ്കിലും പറ്റിയാല് ഉത്തരാവാദികള് ഇവരായിരിക്കും എന്നും വിമര്ശകര് പറയുന്നു.
We are all on a long journey, with problems to solve, lessons to learn, but most of all, experiences to enjoy 🙌🚂 For where are you now 🏠 and where you will go ✈️, for “I’ve always known” 🙋♂ and “I told you so” 🙄, for “nothing is happening” 🤷♀ and “all has gone wrong” 😭 just go out there 🍃 and don’t wait too long ⌛… No matter what happens, make sure you always enjoy this wonderful ride called life ♥️ When was the last time you went on a trip and wher did you go? ✄┄┄┄┄┄┄┄┄┄┄┄┄ #travellingourplanet #wondeful_places #bestvacations #living_destinations #travelcouple #togetherforever #coupleshoot #srilanka #srilankatrip #wanderlove
