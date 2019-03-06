ന്യൂ​ഡ​ല്‍​ഹി: വി​വി​ധ രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ന​യ​ത​ന്ത്ര പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ളു​മാ​യി കോ​ണ്‍​ഗ്ര​സ് അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ന്‍ രാ​ഹു​ല്‍ ഗാ​ന്ധി കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്തി. മു​ന്‍ പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി മ​ന്‍​മോ​ഹ​ന്‍ സിം​ഗും യു​പി​എ ചെ​യ​ര്‍​പേ​ഴ്സ​ണ്‍ സോ​ണി​യ ഗാ​ന്ധി​യും ചർച്ചയിൽ പങ്കെടുത്തു. ഭീ​ക​ര​വാ​ദ​ത്തി​നെ​തി​രെ ഒ​രു​മി​ച്ച്‌ പോ​രാ​ടാ​ന്‍ ത​യാ​റാ​ണെ​ന്ന് പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ള്‍ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചെന്നും കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച​യി​ല്‍ താ​ന്‍ സ​ന്തു​ഷ്ട​നാ​ണെ​ന്നും രാഹുൽ ഗാന്ധി

ട്വിറ്ററിൽ കുറിച്ചു.

Today I met with diplomats of the G-20 nations & some neighbouring countries.

We discussed a wide range of issues & are united in our fight against the scourge of terrorism.

I enjoyed the exchange of perspectives & ideas & look forward to continuing our dialogue. pic.twitter.com/itX4y2B2D7

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 6, 2019