Latest NewsIndia

വി​ദേ​ശ ന​യ​ത​ന്ത്ര പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ളു​മാ​യി കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്തി രാഹുൽ ഗാന്ധി

Mar 6, 2019, 10:13 pm IST
Less than a minute

ന്യൂ​ഡ​ല്‍​ഹി: വി​വി​ധ രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ന​യ​ത​ന്ത്ര പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ളു​മാ​യി കോ​ണ്‍​ഗ്ര​സ് അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ന്‍ രാ​ഹു​ല്‍ ഗാ​ന്ധി കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്തി. മു​ന്‍ പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി മ​ന്‍​മോ​ഹ​ന്‍ സിം​ഗും യു​പി​എ ചെ​യ​ര്‍​പേ​ഴ്സ​ണ്‍ സോ​ണി​യ ഗാ​ന്ധി​യും ചർച്ചയിൽ പങ്കെടുത്തു. ഭീ​ക​ര​വാ​ദ​ത്തി​നെ​തി​രെ ഒ​രു​മി​ച്ച്‌ പോ​രാ​ടാ​ന്‍ ത​യാ​റാ​ണെ​ന്ന് പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ള്‍ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചെന്നും കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച​യി​ല്‍ താ​ന്‍ സ​ന്തു​ഷ്ട​നാ​ണെ​ന്നും രാഹുൽ ഗാന്ധി
ട്വിറ്ററിൽ കുറിച്ചു.

Tags

Post Your Comments

Related Articles

asif ali

വിവി പാറ്റ് ബോധവൽക്കരണത്തിന് നടൻ ആസിഫ് അലിയും

Mar 6, 2019, 11:45 pm IST

കാത്തിരിപ്പ് അവസാനിച്ചു : ക്ലാസിക്ക് 350യ്ക്ക് എബിഎസ് സുരക്ഷ നൽകി റോയല്‍ എന്‍ഫീല്‍ഡ്

Mar 6, 2019, 11:39 pm IST

മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയെ അവഹേളിച്ച് വാട്‌സ് ആപ്പിലൂടെ പോസ്റ്റ് പ്രചരിപ്പിച്ച എക്‌സൈസ് സർക്കിൾ ഇൻസ്‌പെക്ടർക്ക്ക്കെതിരെ നടപടി

Mar 6, 2019, 11:21 pm IST
POWER CUT

ഈ സ്ഥലങ്ങളില്‍ വൈദ്യുതി മുടങ്ങുമെന്നു അറിയിപ്പ്

Mar 6, 2019, 11:13 pm IST
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close
Close