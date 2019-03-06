ന്യൂഡല്ഹി: വിവിധ രാജ്യങ്ങളുടെ നയതന്ത്ര പ്രതിനിധികളുമായി കോണ്ഗ്രസ് അധ്യക്ഷന് രാഹുല് ഗാന്ധി കൂടിക്കാഴ്ച നടത്തി. മുന് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി മന്മോഹന് സിംഗും യുപിഎ ചെയര്പേഴ്സണ് സോണിയ ഗാന്ധിയും ചർച്ചയിൽ പങ്കെടുത്തു. ഭീകരവാദത്തിനെതിരെ ഒരുമിച്ച് പോരാടാന് തയാറാണെന്ന് പ്രതിനിധികള് അറിയിച്ചെന്നും കൂടിക്കാഴ്ചയില് താന് സന്തുഷ്ടനാണെന്നും രാഹുൽ ഗാന്ധി
ട്വിറ്ററിൽ കുറിച്ചു.
Today I met with diplomats of the G-20 nations & some neighbouring countries.
We discussed a wide range of issues & are united in our fight against the scourge of terrorism.
I enjoyed the exchange of perspectives & ideas & look forward to continuing our dialogue. pic.twitter.com/itX4y2B2D7
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 6, 2019
