ആദ്യപാദ സെമിയില്‍ ബെംഗളൂരുവിനെ വീഴ്ത്തി നോർത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റ് യുണൈറ്റഡ്

Mar 7, 2019, 10:34 pm IST
ചിത്രം കടപ്പാട്/PICTURE COURTESY ; ഐഎസ്എല്‍ /ISL

ഗുവാഹത്തി : ഐഎസ്എൽ സീസണിലെ ആദ്യപാദ സെമിയില്‍ ബെംഗളൂരുവിനെ വീഴ്ത്തി തകർപ്പൻ ജയവുമായി മുന്നേറി നോർത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റ് യുണൈറ്റഡ്. ഒന്നിനെതിരെ രണ്ട് ഗോളുകള്‍ക്കാണ് ബെംഗളൂരു എഫ് സിയെ  തോൽപ്പിച്ചത്. 20ആം മിനിറ്റില്‍ റെഡീം ലാങ് നേടിയ ഗോളിലൂടെ നോർത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റ് മുന്നിലെത്തി.

രണ്ടാം പകുതിയിൽ 82ാം മിനിറ്റില്‍ ഇസ്‌കോ ഹെര്‍ണാണ്ടസ് നേടിയ ഗോളിൽ ബെംഗളൂരു ഒപ്പമെത്തി. മത്സരം സമനിലയിൽ അവസാനിക്കുമെന്നിരിക്കെ ഇഞ്ചുറി സമയത്ത് ലഭിച്ച പെനാല്‍റ്റി യുവന്‍ ക്രൂസ് മസിയ ഗോളാക്കി നോര്‍ത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റിനെ വിജയത്തിൽ എത്തിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. തിങ്കളാഴ്ച ബംഗളൂരുവിന്റെ ഗ്രൗണ്ടിലാണ് രണ്ടാംപാദ സെമി പോരാട്ടം നടക്കുക.

