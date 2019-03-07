ആദ്യപാദ സെമിയില്‍ ബെംഗളൂരുവിനെ വീഴ്ത്തി നോർത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റ് യുണൈറ്റഡ്

ഗുവാഹത്തി : ഐഎസ്എൽ സീസണിലെ ആദ്യപാദ സെമിയില്‍ ബെംഗളൂരുവിനെ വീഴ്ത്തി തകർപ്പൻ ജയവുമായി മുന്നേറി നോർത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റ് യുണൈറ്റഡ്. ഒന്നിനെതിരെ രണ്ട് ഗോളുകള്‍ക്കാണ് ബെംഗളൂരു എഫ് സിയെ തോൽപ്പിച്ചത്. 20ആം മിനിറ്റില്‍ റെഡീം ലാങ് നേടിയ ഗോളിലൂടെ നോർത്ത് ഈസ്റ്റ് മുന്നിലെത്തി.

What an end to an enthralling match in Guwahati! @NEUtdFC have stolen a win at the death over @bengalurufc, thanks to a sumptuous spot-kick by Juan Mascia!#HeroISL #LetsFootball #FanBannaPadega #NEUBEN pic.twitter.com/K2HfxKTU1W

— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) March 7, 2019