മേക്കപ്പിനായി ഉപയോഗിച്ചത് ലിപ്സ്റ്റിക് മാത്രം; വൈറലായി ഈ നടിയുടെ വീഡിയോ

ശ്രീദേവിയുടെ മകളും ബോളിവുഡിലെ വളര്ന്നുവരുന്ന നടിയുമായ ജാന്വി കപൂര് പ്രശസ്തിയുടെ കാര്യത്തില് മുന്പന്തിയിലാണ്. സോഷ്യല് മീഡിയയിലും ജാന്വി കപൂര് താരമാണ്. ജാന്വിയുടെ ഒരു കിടിലന് മേക്ക് അപ്പ് വീഡിയോ ആണ് ഇപ്പോള് സോഷ്യല് മീഡിയയില് ശ്രദ്ധ നേടുന്നത്. ഒരു മിനിറ്റില് ലിപ്സ്റ്റിക് മാത്രം ഉപയോഗിച്ച് മുഖത്ത് മുഴുവന് മേക്ക് അപ്പ് ചെയ്യുന്ന ജാന്വിയാണ് വീഡിയോയില്. കണ്ണാടി പോലും ഇല്ലാതെയാണ് മേക്കപ്പ ചെയ്യുന്നത്.
തന്റെ പിറന്നാള് ദിനത്തിലാണ് ജാന്വിയുടെ ഈ ചാലഞ്ച്. കണ്ണാടിയിലില് പോലും നോക്കാതെ കൃത്യം ഒരു മിനിറ്റ് കൊണ്ടാണ് ജാന്വി ഈ മേക്ക് അപ്പ് ചെയ്തത്. ലിപ്സ്റ്റിക് കൊണ്ട് കവിളിലും കണ്ണിലുമൊക്കെ ജാന്വി മേക്ക് അപ്പ് ചെയ്യുന്നുണ്ട്. ജാന്വി തന്നെയാണ് തന്റെ ഇന്സ്റ്റാഗ്രാമിലൂടെ വീഡിയോ ഇട്ടത്. ഫാഷന്റെ കാര്യത്തിലും വളരെ സ്റ്റൈലിഷായ യുവ ബോളിവുഡ് സുന്ദരി കൂടിയാണ് ജാന്വി കപൂര്.
Guys!! I’ve come up with this exciting + lowkey stressful (😅) makeup challenge with @nykaabeauty for my 22nd birthday🎂 Can you do a full face of makeup just using lipsticks without a mirror in under a minute? I promise it’s fun as long as you don’t poke your eye out with lipstick like I almost did 💄 Here are the rules: 1⃣Do a full face of makeup under 1 minute using the only Nykaa lipsticks, without using a mirror 2⃣Upload the video of you doing the challenge on your Instagram and make sure your profile is public 3⃣Tag @JanhviKapoor, @NykaaBeauty & @MyNykaa 4⃣Use hashtag #JanhviBirthdayChallenge 5⃣Tag your friends in the comments below & get them to participate 🎉22 lucky winners will win #JanhviLoves Nykaa Makeup hampers specially curated by me. So pull out your lippies and get shooting! ⚠Contest ends on 12th March! P.S @mallikadua dont leave me hanging #JanhviBirthdayChallenge #JanhviLovesNykaa #MakeupChallenge #NykaaLipstickChallenge #NykaaCosmetics #JanhviXNykaa
