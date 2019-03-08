മേക്കപ്പിനായി ഉപയോഗിച്ചത് ലിപ്സ്റ്റിക് മാത്രം; വൈറലായി ഈ നടിയുടെ വീഡിയോ

View this post on Instagram

Guys!! I’ve come up with this exciting + lowkey stressful (😅) makeup challenge with @nykaabeauty for my 22nd birthday🎂 Can you do a full face of makeup just using lipsticks without a mirror in under a minute? I promise it’s fun as long as you don’t poke your eye out with lipstick like I almost did 💄 Here are the rules: 1⃣Do a full face of makeup under 1 minute using the only Nykaa lipsticks, without using a mirror 2⃣Upload the video of you doing the challenge on your Instagram and make sure your profile is public 3⃣Tag @JanhviKapoor, @NykaaBeauty & @MyNykaa 4⃣Use hashtag #JanhviBirthdayChallenge 5⃣Tag your friends in the comments below & get them to participate 🎉22 lucky winners will win #JanhviLoves Nykaa Makeup hampers specially curated by me. So pull out your lippies and get shooting! ⚠Contest ends on 12th March! P.S @mallikadua dont leave me hanging #JanhviBirthdayChallenge #JanhviLovesNykaa #MakeupChallenge #NykaaLipstickChallenge #NykaaCosmetics #JanhviXNykaa