ശ്രീനഗര്‍: ജമ്മു കശ്മീരില്‍ കരസേനയുടെ റിക്രൂട്ട്മെന്‍റ് റാലിയില്‍ പങ്കെടുത്തത് രണ്ടായിരത്തിലധികം കശ്മീരി യുവാക്കള്‍. അതേസമയം 152 കശ്മീരി യുവാക്കള്‍ ഇന്ന് ഇന്ത്യൻ സുരക്ഷാസേനയുടെ ഭാഗമായി. ഇവരുടെ പാസിങ് ഔട്ട് പരേഡില്‍ ലെഫ്റ്റണന്‍റ് ജനറല്‍ കന്‍വാല്‍ ജീത് സിങ് ധില്ലൻ പറഞ്ഞ വാക്കുകളാണ് ഇപ്പോൾ യുവാക്കൾക്കിടയിൽ ചർച്ചയാകുന്നത്. ജമ്മു കശ്മീരിലെ യുവാക്കളുടെ അമ്മമാരോടാണ് എനിക്ക് പറയാനുള്ളത്. നിങ്ങള്‍ നിങ്ങളുടെ കുട്ടികളെ ഭീകര പ്രവര്‍ത്തനത്തിലേക്കുള്ള വഴിയില്‍ നിന്നും തടയൂ…, പകരം ഇന്ത്യന്‍ സേനയുടെ ഭാഗമായി പ്രവര്‍ത്തിക്കാന്‍ അവരെ പ്രേരിപ്പിക്കൂ…, അവരുടെ സുരക്ഷ ഈ സേന ഉറപ്പു നല്‍കുന്നു- ഇങ്ങനെയായിരുന്നു.അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്‍റെ വാക്കുകള്‍.

#JammuAndKashmir : Over 2000 youngsters take part in the recruitment rally organized by Indian Army at sports stadium in Doda for recruitment in Territorial Army (TA). pic.twitter.com/PrdFRB1cHp

J&K: Mubassir Ali, one of the aspirants, says, “I am here to join Indian Army to serve the country & my family. Wing Commander Abhinandan was captured by Pakistan army but then he came back to India. This has given hope to youth & inspired them to join Indian Army.” pic.twitter.com/qUNGkXzkUB

— ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2019