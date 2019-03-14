പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിക്ക്‌ ചൈനീസ്‌ പ്രസിഡന്റിനെ ഭയമാണെന്ന രാഹുലിന്റെ ട്വീറ്റിനുമറുപടിയുമായി ബിജെപി

ബംഗളൂരു: പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്രമോദിക്ക് ചൈനീസ്‌ പ്രസിഡന്റ്‌ സി ജിന്‍പിങ്ങിനെ ഭയമാണെന്ന കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ്‌ അധ്യക്ഷന്‍ രാഹുല്‍ ഗാന്ധിയുടെ ട്വീറ്റിനു മറുപടിയുമായി ബിജെപി. ചൈനീസ്‌ ഉല്‌പന്നങ്ങളെപ്പോലെയാണ്‌ ഈ മനുഷ്യന്‍. ആശയക്കുഴപ്പം പിടിച്ചത്‌, ഈട്‌ നില്‍ക്കാത്തത്‌, വിഷമയമായത്‌, എല്ലാത്തിനുമുപരി ഇന്ത്യന്‍ വിപണിക്ക്‌ ഭീഷണിയായതെന്നും ബിജെപി ട്വീറ്റ്‌ ചെയ്‌തു.

Weak Modi is scared of Xi. Not a word comes out of his mouth when China acts against India.

അതോടൊപ്പം തന്നെ ഇന്ത്യയുടെ വിദേശനയങ്ങളെ രാഹുലിന്റെ കുടുംബം എങ്ങനെയാണ്‌ ചൂഷണം ചെയ്‌തതെന്ന്‌ സോണിയാ ഗാന്ധിയോട്‌ ചോദിച്ച്‌ മനസ്സിലാക്കണമെന്നും ട്വീറ്റിൽ പറയുന്നു.

This man is like Chinese products

Confused

Not durable

Toxic

& most of all

threat to Indian market 🤦‍♂️. @RahulGandhi, ask your mom how your family ruined our foreign policies. Do some homework pls.. https://t.co/hcTmptDm8e

— BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) March 14, 2019