പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിക്ക്‌ ചൈനീസ്‌ പ്രസിഡന്റിനെ ഭയമാണെന്ന രാഹുലിന്റെ ട്വീറ്റിനുമറുപടിയുമായി ബിജെപി

Mar 14, 2019, 05:04 pm IST
ബംഗളൂരു: പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്രമോദിക്ക് ചൈനീസ്‌ പ്രസിഡന്റ്‌ സി ജിന്‍പിങ്ങിനെ ഭയമാണെന്ന കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ്‌ അധ്യക്ഷന്‍ രാഹുല്‍ ഗാന്ധിയുടെ ട്വീറ്റിനു മറുപടിയുമായി ബിജെപി. ചൈനീസ്‌ ഉല്‌പന്നങ്ങളെപ്പോലെയാണ്‌ ഈ മനുഷ്യന്‍. ആശയക്കുഴപ്പം പിടിച്ചത്‌, ഈട്‌ നില്‍ക്കാത്തത്‌, വിഷമയമായത്‌, എല്ലാത്തിനുമുപരി ഇന്ത്യന്‍ വിപണിക്ക്‌ ഭീഷണിയായതെന്നും ബിജെപി ട്വീറ്റ്‌ ചെയ്‌തു.

അതോടൊപ്പം തന്നെ ഇന്ത്യയുടെ വിദേശനയങ്ങളെ രാഹുലിന്റെ കുടുംബം എങ്ങനെയാണ്‌ ചൂഷണം ചെയ്‌തതെന്ന്‌ സോണിയാ ഗാന്ധിയോട്‌ ചോദിച്ച്‌ മനസ്സിലാക്കണമെന്നും ട്വീറ്റിൽ പറയുന്നു.

