പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിക്ക്‌ ചൈനീസ്‌ പ്രസിഡന്റിനെ ഭയമാണെന്ന രാഹുലിന്റെ ട്വീറ്റിനുമറുപടിയുമായി ബിജെപി

ബംഗളൂരു: പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്രമോദിക്ക് ചൈനീസ് പ്രസിഡന്റ് സി ജിന്പിങ്ങിനെ ഭയമാണെന്ന കോണ്ഗ്രസ് അധ്യക്ഷന് രാഹുല് ഗാന്ധിയുടെ ട്വീറ്റിനു മറുപടിയുമായി ബിജെപി. ചൈനീസ് ഉല്പന്നങ്ങളെപ്പോലെയാണ് ഈ മനുഷ്യന്. ആശയക്കുഴപ്പം പിടിച്ചത്, ഈട് നില്ക്കാത്തത്, വിഷമയമായത്, എല്ലാത്തിനുമുപരി ഇന്ത്യന് വിപണിക്ക് ഭീഷണിയായതെന്നും ബിജെപി ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.
Weak Modi is scared of Xi. Not a word comes out of his mouth when China acts against India.
NoMo’s China Diplomacy:
1. Swing with Xi in Gujarat
2. Hug Xi in Delhi
3. Bow to Xi in China https://t.co/7QBjY4e0z3
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 14, 2019
അതോടൊപ്പം തന്നെ ഇന്ത്യയുടെ വിദേശനയങ്ങളെ രാഹുലിന്റെ കുടുംബം എങ്ങനെയാണ് ചൂഷണം ചെയ്തതെന്ന് സോണിയാ ഗാന്ധിയോട് ചോദിച്ച് മനസ്സിലാക്കണമെന്നും ട്വീറ്റിൽ പറയുന്നു.
This man is like Chinese products
Confused
Not durable
Toxic
& most of all
threat to Indian market 🤦♂️. @RahulGandhi, ask your mom how your family ruined our foreign policies. Do some homework pls.. https://t.co/hcTmptDm8e
— BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) March 14, 2019
