ശ്രീനഗർ : വനിതാ പൊലീസ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥയെ തീവ്രവാദികൾ വെടിവെച്ച് കൊലപ്പെടുത്തി. ജമ്മു കശ്മീരിൽ ഷോപ്പിയാൻ ജില്ലയിലെ വെഹിൽ ഗ്രാമത്തിൽവെച്ച് സ്പെഷ്യൽ ഓഫീസറായ ഖുശ്ബൂ ജാനാണ് കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടത്. ഉച്ചയ്ക്ക് 2.40-ഓടെ വീടിന് തൊട്ടടുത്ത് വച്ച് ഖുശ്ബൂവിനെ ഒരു സംഘമാളുകൾ വെടിവെക്കുകയിരുന്നു. വെടിയേറ്റ ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥയെ ഉടൻ ആശുപത്രിയിലെത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും ജീവൻ രക്ഷിക്കാൻ ആയില്ല.

J&K Police: Terrorists today fired on a police woman Khushboo Jan at her village in Vehil area of Shopian district. She sustained critical injuries & was evacuated to hospital where she succumbed. We condemn this gruesome terror act & stand by her family at this critical juncture pic.twitter.com/rcOV4nAdFO

— ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2019