വനിതാ പൊലീസ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥയെ തീവ്രവാദികൾ വെടിവെച്ച് കൊലപ്പെടുത്തി

Mar 16, 2019, 04:36 pm IST
ശ്രീനഗർ : വനിതാ പൊലീസ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥയെ തീവ്രവാദികൾ വെടിവെച്ച് കൊലപ്പെടുത്തി. ജമ്മു കശ്മീരിൽ ഷോപ്പിയാൻ ജില്ലയിലെ വെഹിൽ ഗ്രാമത്തിൽവെച്ച് സ്പെഷ്യൽ ഓഫീസറായ ഖുശ്ബൂ ജാനാണ് കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടത്. ഉച്ചയ്ക്ക് 2.40-ഓടെ വീടിന് തൊട്ടടുത്ത് വച്ച് ഖുശ്ബൂവിനെ ഒരു സംഘമാളുകൾ വെടിവെക്കുകയിരുന്നു. വെടിയേറ്റ ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥയെ ഉടൻ ആശുപത്രിയിലെത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും ജീവൻ രക്ഷിക്കാൻ ആയില്ല.

തീവ്രവാദികളാണ് ഖുശ്ബൂ ജാനിനെ വെടിവച്ചതെന്നാണ് പ്രാഥമിക നിഗമനം. പൊലീസും സൈന്യവും സ്ഥലത്ത് പരിശോധന നടത്തുന്നു. സൈന്യം അക്രമികൾക്കായി പ്രദേശം വളഞ്ഞാണ് പരിശോധന നടത്തുന്നത്. ശ്രീനഗറിൽ നിന്ന് ഏതാണ്ട് എൺപത് കിലോമീറ്റർ ദൂരത്താണ് ഈ ഗ്രാമം സ്ഥിതി ചെയ്യുന്നത്.

