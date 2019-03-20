Latest NewsIndia

ഉ​ള്‍​ഫ വി​മ​ത​ര്‍ കീ​ഴ​ട​ങ്ങി

Mar 20, 2019, 06:48 am IST
ചിത്രം കടപ്പാട് : എഎന്‍ഐ/ANI

ദി​സ്പു​ര്‍: ഉ​ള്‍​ഫ വി​മ​ത​ര്‍(യു​ണൈ​റ്റ​ഡ് ലി​ബ​റേ​ഷ​ന്‍ ഫ്ര​ണ്ട് ഓ​ഫ് ആ​സാം ഇ​ന്‍​ഡി​പെ​ന്‍​ഡ​ന്‍റ്) കീ​ഴ​ട​ങ്ങി. ആ​സാ​മി​ല്‍ ബുധനാഴ്ച ടി​ന്‍​സു​ക്കി​യ മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ല്‍​വ​ച്ചാ​ണ് ഇ​വ​ര്‍ കീ​ഴ​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​ത്. ആ​റ് റൈ​ഫി​ളു​ക​ള്‍, 673 ബു​ള്ള​റ്റു​ക​ള്‍ എ​ന്നി​വ കീ​ഴ​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ര്‍ സു​ര​ക്ഷാ​സേ​ന​യ്ക്കു മു​ന്നി​ല്‍ അ​ടി​യ​റ​വ് വെ​ച്ചതായി ഉ​ന്ന​ത പോ​ലീ​സ് വൃ​ത്ത​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

