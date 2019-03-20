ദിസ്പുര്: ഉള്ഫ വിമതര്(യുണൈറ്റഡ് ലിബറേഷന് ഫ്രണ്ട് ഓഫ് ആസാം ഇന്ഡിപെന്ഡന്റ്) കീഴടങ്ങി. ആസാമില് ബുധനാഴ്ച ടിന്സുക്കിയ മേഖലയില്വച്ചാണ് ഇവര് കീഴടങ്ങിയത്. ആറ് റൈഫിളുകള്, 673 ബുള്ളറ്റുകള് എന്നിവ കീഴടങ്ങിയവര് സുരക്ഷാസേനയ്ക്കു മുന്നില് അടിയറവ് വെച്ചതായി ഉന്നത പോലീസ് വൃത്തങ്ങള് അറിയിച്ചു.
Assam: 7 cadres (pic 1) of United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) surrendered before security forces yesterday in Tinsukia. 6 rifles, 20 magazines, 673 rounds of bullets recovered from them. pic.twitter.com/DkVNT4Jog7
— ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2019
