ദി​സ്പു​ര്‍: ഉ​ള്‍​ഫ വി​മ​ത​ര്‍(യു​ണൈ​റ്റ​ഡ് ലി​ബ​റേ​ഷ​ന്‍ ഫ്ര​ണ്ട് ഓ​ഫ് ആ​സാം ഇ​ന്‍​ഡി​പെ​ന്‍​ഡ​ന്‍റ്) കീ​ഴ​ട​ങ്ങി. ആ​സാ​മി​ല്‍ ബുധനാഴ്ച ടി​ന്‍​സു​ക്കി​യ മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ല്‍​വ​ച്ചാ​ണ് ഇ​വ​ര്‍ കീ​ഴ​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​ത്. ആ​റ് റൈ​ഫി​ളു​ക​ള്‍, 673 ബു​ള്ള​റ്റു​ക​ള്‍ എ​ന്നി​വ കീ​ഴ​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ര്‍ സു​ര​ക്ഷാ​സേ​ന​യ്ക്കു മു​ന്നി​ല്‍ അ​ടി​യ​റ​വ് വെ​ച്ചതായി ഉ​ന്ന​ത പോ​ലീ​സ് വൃ​ത്ത​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

Assam: 7 cadres (pic 1) of United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) surrendered before security forces yesterday in Tinsukia. 6 rifles, 20 magazines, 673 rounds of bullets recovered from them. pic.twitter.com/DkVNT4Jog7

— ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2019