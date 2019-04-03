CricketLatest NewsSports

ആദ്യ ജയവുമായി മുന്നേറി രാജസ്ഥാൻ റോയൽസ് : തല കുനിച്ച് റോയൽ ചലഞ്ചേഴ്സ്

Apr 3, 2019, 12:10 am IST
Less than a minute
RAJASTHAN ROYALS VICTORY
ചിത്രം കടപ്പാട്/PICTURE COURTESY ; ഐപിഎല്‍ /IPL

ജയ്‌പൂർ : ഐപിഎൽ പന്ത്രണ്ടാം സീസണിലെ ആദ്യ ജയവുമായി മുന്നേറി രാജസ്ഥാൻ റോയൽസ്. സവായ് മാൻസിംഗ് സ്റ്റേഡിയത്തിൽ നടന്ന പോരാട്ടത്തിൽ 7 വിക്കറ്റിനാണ് രാജസ്ഥാൻ, റോയൽ ചലഞ്ചേഴ്സ് ബെംഗളൂരുവിനെ നാലാം തോൽവിയിലേക്ക് തള്ളിയിട്ടത്. ടോസ് നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ട് ആദ്യം ബാറ്റ് ചെയ്ത ബെംഗളൂ  നിശ്ചിത ഓവറില്‍ നാല് വിക്കറ്റ് നഷ്ടത്തില്‍ ഉയർത്തിയ 158 റൺസ് രാജസ്ഥാൻ അനായാസം മറികടന്നു. 19.5 ഓവറില്‍ മൂന്ന് വിക്കറ്റ് നഷ്ടത്തില്‍ 164 റൺസ്  സ്വന്തമാക്കി.

ജോസ് ബട്‌ലറിന്റെ (43 പന്തില്‍ 59) അർദ്ധ സെഞ്ചുറി റോയൽസിന്റെ ജയം എളുപ്പമാക്കി. ക്യാപ്റ്റന്‍ അജിന്‍ക്യ രഹാനെ (20 പന്തില്‍ 22), സ്റ്റീവ് സ്മിത് (31 പന്തില്‍ 38) രാഹുല്‍ ത്രിപാഠി (21 പന്തില്‍ 27), ബെന്‍ സ്റ്റോക്‌സ് (1) എന്നിവരും ബാറ്റ് ചെയ്തു. 67 റണ്‍സ് നേടിയ പാര്‍ത്ഥിവ് പട്ടേലാണ് ബാംഗ്ലൂരിന്റെ ടോപ് സ്‌കോറര്‍. ഈ ജയത്തോടെ രണ്ടു പോയിന്റുമായി പട്ടികയിൽ രാജസ്ഥാൻ ആറാം സ്ഥാനത്തെത്തി. ബെംഗളൂരു ഇപ്പോഴും അവസാന സ്ഥാനത്തു തുടരുന്നു.

RR TWO
ചിത്രം കടപ്പാട്/PICTURE COURTESY ; ഐപിഎല്‍ /IPL

RR AND RC
ചിത്രം കടപ്പാട്/PICTURE COURTESY ; ഐപിഎല്‍ /IPL

RR AND RC TWO
ചിത്രം കടപ്പാട്/PICTURE COURTESY ; ഐപിഎല്‍ /IPL
RCB-RR FOUR
ചിത്രം കടപ്പാട്/PICTURE COURTESY ; ഐപിഎല്‍ /IPL
RCB-RR FOUR
ചിത്രം കടപ്പാട്/PICTURE COURTESY ; ഐപിഎല്‍ /IPL

 

