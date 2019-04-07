ബെംഗളൂരു : 12ആം ഐപിഎല്ലിൽ ആദ്യ ജയത്തിനായി റോയൽ ചലഞ്ചേഴ്സ് ഡൽഹിക്കെതിരെ ഇന്നിറങ്ങും. ബെംഗളൂരു ചിന്നസ്വാമി സ്റ്റേഡിയത്തിൽ നടക്കുന്ന 20 മത്സരത്തിലാണ് ഇരു ടീമുകളും ഏറ്റുമുട്ടുക.
കഴിഞ്ഞ അഞ്ചു മത്സരങ്ങളിലും ബെംഗളൂരു പരാജയപ്പെട്ടിരുന്നു. കളിച്ച അഞ്ചു മത്സരങ്ങളിലും രണ്ടു ജയവും 3 തോൽവിയുമായാണ് ഡൽഹി ഇന്ന് മത്സരിക്കുക. പോയിന്റ് പട്ടികയിൽ 6 സ്ഥാനത്താണ് ഡൽഹി. അവസാന സ്ഥാനത്താണ് ബെംഗളൂരു.
