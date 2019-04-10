ന്യൂയോർക്ക്: ഉപയോക്താക്കള്‍ക്ക് കടുത്ത നിയന്ത്രണങ്ങളുമായി ട്വിറ്റർ. ദിവസേന ഫോളോ ചെയ്യാവുന്നവരുടെ എണ്ണം ആയിരത്തില്‍ നിന്നു 400 ആയി കുറച്ചിരിക്കുകയാണ്. വ്യാജന്മാരുടെയും അനാവശ്യ സന്ദേശം പ്രചരിപ്പിക്കുന്നവരുടെയും എണ്ണം കൂടിയതിനാലാണ് ഇത്തരമൊരു നടപടിയെന്ന് ഔദ്യോഗിക ട്വീറ്റിലൂടെ കമ്പനി അറിയിച്ചു.

Today, we lowered the limit on the number of accounts you can follow per day from 1000 to 400. Some people are wondering why we picked 400. Well, I’m glad you asked. Nerdy thread on rate limits and anti-spam technology 👇… https://t.co/DZTkqo2dqi

— Yoel Roth (@yoyoel) April 8, 2019