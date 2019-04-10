Latest NewsTechnology

കടുത്ത നിയന്ത്രണങ്ങളുമായി ട്വിറ്റർ

Apr 10, 2019, 07:52 am IST
ന്യൂയോർക്ക്: ഉപയോക്താക്കള്‍ക്ക് കടുത്ത നിയന്ത്രണങ്ങളുമായി ട്വിറ്റർ. ദിവസേന ഫോളോ ചെയ്യാവുന്നവരുടെ എണ്ണം ആയിരത്തില്‍ നിന്നു 400 ആയി കുറച്ചിരിക്കുകയാണ്. വ്യാജന്മാരുടെയും അനാവശ്യ സന്ദേശം പ്രചരിപ്പിക്കുന്നവരുടെയും എണ്ണം കൂടിയതിനാലാണ് ഇത്തരമൊരു നടപടിയെന്ന് ഔദ്യോഗിക ട്വീറ്റിലൂടെ കമ്പനി അറിയിച്ചു.

