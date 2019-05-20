Latest NewsIndia

നാല് വയസുള്ള പെൺകുട്ടി കുഴൽ കിണറിൽ വീണു : രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനം പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നു

May 20, 2019, 10:49 pm IST
ജയ്‌പൂർ : നാല് വയസുള്ള പെൺകുട്ടി കുഴൽ കിണറിൽ വീണു. രാജസ്ഥാനിൽ ജോധ്‌പൂരിലെ മെലാന ഗ്രാമത്തിൽ ഇന്ന് വൈകുന്നേരത്തോടെയാണ് അപകടം ഉണ്ടായത്. പോലീസും, എസ്.ഡി.ആർ.എഫും(ദുരന്ത നിവാരണ സേന) നാട്ടുകാരും ചേർന്ന് കുട്ടിയെ രക്ഷിക്കാനുള്ള ശ്രമങ്ങൾ തുടരുന്നു. 108 ആംബുലൻസിന്റെ സഹായത്തോടെ കുഴൽ കിണറിനുള്ളിൽ ഓക്സിജൻ എത്തിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾ അറിവായിട്ടില്ല.

