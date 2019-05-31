പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയായി രണ്ടാമതും അധികാരമേറ്റ നരേന്ദ്രമോദിയുടെ ആദ്യം തീരുമാനമിങ്ങനെ

ന്യൂ ഡൽഹി : രക്തസാക്ഷികളായ സൈനികരുടെ മക്കൾക്ക് നൽകുന്ന പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി സ്‌കോളർഷിപ്പ് പദ്ധതിയുടെ തുക വർദ്ധിപ്പിച്ചു. പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയായി രണ്ടാമതും അധികാരമേറ്റ നരേന്ദ്രമോദിയുടെ ആദ്യ തീരുമാനമാണിത്.

First decision of PM Narendra Modi on assuming his office is approval to a major change in the ‘Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme’ under the National Defence Fund. #UnionCabinetMeeting pic.twitter.com/8arH0vziwY

ആൺകുട്ടികൾക്ക് നൽകി വന്ന തുക 2000ത്തിൽ നിന്നും 2500 ആയും, പെൺകുട്ടികൾക്ക് തുക 2250ൽ നിന്നും 3000ആയും ഉയർത്തി. കൂടാതെ വർഷം 500 സ്‌കോളർഷിപ്പുകൾ അധികം നൽകാനും തീരുമാനം. ദേശീയ പ്രതിരോധ ഫണ്ടിൽ നിന്നുമാണ് ഈ സ്കോളര്‍ഷിപ്പുകള്‍ നല്‍കുന്നത്. തന്റെ ആദ്യ തീരുമാനം രാജ്യത്തെ സംരക്ഷിക്കുന്നവർക്ക് വേണ്ടിയെന്ന് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്രമോദി പറഞ്ഞു.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the following changes: Rates of scholarship have been increased from Rs. 2000 per month to Rs. 2500 per month for boys and from Rs. 2250 per month to Rs. 3000 per month for girls. (1/2) https://t.co/hEXo2n8z0z

