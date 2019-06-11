Latest NewsIndia

ബസ് മറിഞ്ഞ് നിരവധിപേര്‍ക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു

Jun 11, 2019, 10:29 pm IST
bus accident
ചിത്രം കടപ്പാട് : എഎന്‍ഐ/ANI

പാറ്റ്ന : ബസ് മറിഞ്ഞ് നിരവധിപേര്‍ക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു. ബിഹാറിൽ മുസാഫർപൂറിലെ ബാരുരാജ് പോലീസ് സ്റ്റേഷൻ പരിധിയിലുള്ള സഹമൽവാ പെട്രോൾ പമ്പിന് സമീപം കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം രാത്രിയാണ് അപകടമുണ്ടായത്. വിവാഹ ചടങ്ങിൽ പങ്കെടുത്ത് മടങ്ങിയവരാണ് ബസിൽ ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നത്. 20തോളം പേർക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റെന്നാണ് റിപ്പോർട്ട്. ഇവരെ ശ്രീ കൃഷണ മെഡിക്കൽ കോളേജ് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു. കൂടുതല്‍ വിവരങ്ങള്‍ ലഭ്യമല്ല.

Tags

Post Your Comments

Related Articles

Pinarayi

വിശ്വാസികള്‍ തെറ്റിദ്ധരിപ്പിക്കപ്പെട്ടു; തിരിച്ചുകൊണ്ടുവരാന്‍ നടപടി ഉണ്ടാകുമെന്ന് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി

Jun 11, 2019, 10:21 pm IST
baby death

മസ്തിഷ്ക്കവീക്കം : ഒരാഴ്ച്ചക്കിടെ മരിച്ചത് നാല്പത് കുട്ടികൾ

Jun 11, 2019, 10:05 pm IST

ഐഎസ് ഭീകരർ കേരളത്തിൽ വൻ സ്‌ഫോടനങ്ങൾക്ക് തയ്യാറെടുത്ത് ഐ ഇ ഡി ബോംബുകളുടെ പരീക്ഷണം നടത്തി: എൻഐഎ റിപ്പോർട്ട്

Jun 11, 2019, 10:03 pm IST
saudi

ജിദ്ദ സീസൺ ഫെസ്റ്റിവലിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കാൻ ആഗ്രഹിക്കുന്നവർക്ക് വിസാ സൗകര്യവുമായി സൗദി

Jun 11, 2019, 09:59 pm IST
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close
Close