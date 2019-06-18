പുൽവാമയിൽ പോലീസ് സ്റ്റേഷന് നേരെ ഗ്രനേഡ് ആക്രമണം

ശ്രീനഗര്‍: ജമ്മു കാശ്മീരിലെ പുൽവാമയിൽ പോലീസ് സ്റ്റേഷന് നേരെയുണ്ടായ ഗ്രനേഡ് ആക്രമണത്തിൽ മൂന്ന് പേര്‍ക്ക് ഗുരുതരമായി പരിക്കേറ്റെന്ന് റിപ്പോർട്ട്. പോലീസ് സ്റ്റേഷന് നേർക്ക് ഭീകരര്‍ എറിഞ്ഞ ഗ്രനേഡ് ലക്ഷ്യസ്ഥാനത്തെത്താതെ സ്റ്റേഷന് പുറത്തെ തിരക്കേറിയ റോഡിൽ വീണ് പൊട്ടി പ്രദേശവാസികൾക്ക് പരിക്കേൽക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. ഇവരെ ഉടൻ തന്നെ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾ അറിവായിട്ടില്ല.

J&K: Terrorists lobbed a grenade at Pulwama police station which exploded outside the station, today. Some civilians have received injuries. The area has been cordoned off. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/V2WYh4JIQg

— ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2019