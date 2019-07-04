17 ദിവസം നീണ്ട സൈക്കിള്‍ യാത്ര ; പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദിയെ അഭിനന്ദിക്കാന്‍ കിംചന്ദ് എത്തി

ന്യൂ ഡൽഹി: ലോക്സഭ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പില് ഉജ്ജ്വല വിജയം നേടിയ ബിജെപിയെയും പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദിയെയും അഭിനന്ദിക്കാന് ഗുജറാത്തില്നിന്ന് 17 ദിവസം കൊണ്ട് 1170 കിലോമീറ്റര് സൈക്കിള് ചവിട്ടി ഡല്ഹിയിലെത്തിയ അതിഥിയെ സ്വീകരിച്ച് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി.ഗുജറാത്ത് അംമ്രേലി സ്വദേശിയായ കിംചന്ദ് ചന്ദ്രാണിയാണ് ജന്മനാട്ടില്നിന്ന് സൈക്കിളിലെത്തി പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയെ കണ്ടത്.
Met the exceptional Khimchandbhai from Amreli, Gujarat.
Khimchandbhai decided that if BJP wins 300+ seats, he would cycle from Amreli to Delhi. He kept his word and am told that his cycle journey has drawn several admirers.
I was deeply impressed by his humility and passion. pic.twitter.com/jtfDggCsHv
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 3, 2019
“അംമ്രേലിയില്നിന്നെത്തിയ അസാധാരണ വ്യക്തിയായ കിംചന്ദ് ഭായിയുമായി ഇന്ന് കൂടിക്കാഴ്ച നടത്തി. ബിജെപി മുന്നൂറിലധികം സീറ്റ് നേടിയാല് സൈക്കിളില് ദില്ലിയിലെത്തുമെന്ന് അദ്ദേഹം ശപഥം ചെയ്തിരുന്നു. അദ്ദേഹം തന്റെ വാക്ക് പാലിച്ചു. അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ വിനയത്തിലും ആത്മാര്ത്ഥതയിലും ഞാന് ആകൃഷ്ടനായി”-മോദി ട്വിറ്ററില് കുറിച്ചു.
Khimchand Chandrani,a BJP worker,came to Delhi from Gujarat's Amreli on a bicycle,to congratulate PM Modi&Home Minister Amit Shah for their electoral win in LS elections. Says"I'd taken resolution that if BJP gets over 300 seats, I'll come to Delhi on a bicycle&congratulate them" pic.twitter.com/sJscaiV66T
— ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2019
Khimchand Chandrani: I had taken the resolution that if BJP gets over 300 seats I will come to Delhi on a bicycle to congratulate them. It took me 17 days to cover the distance. I talked to the PM, he told me 'you have a lot of courage.' I will meet Amit Shah day after tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/miCD8pdzMe
— ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2019
