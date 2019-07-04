Latest NewsIndia

17 ദിവസം നീണ്ട സൈക്കിള്‍ യാത്ര ; പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദിയെ അഭിനന്ദിക്കാന്‍ കിംചന്ദ് എത്തി

Jul 4, 2019, 12:29 am IST
Narendra Modhi

ന്യൂ ഡൽഹി: ലോക്സഭ തെര‍ഞ്ഞെടുപ്പില്‍ ഉജ്ജ്വല വിജയം നേടിയ ബിജെപിയെയും പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദിയെയും അഭിനന്ദിക്കാന്‍ ഗുജറാത്തില്‍നിന്ന്  17 ദിവസം കൊണ്ട് 1170 കിലോമീറ്റര്‍  സൈക്കിള്‍ ചവിട്ടി ഡല്‍ഹിയിലെത്തിയ അതിഥിയെ സ്വീകരിച്ച് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി.ഗുജറാത്ത് അംമ്രേലി സ്വദേശിയായ കിംചന്ദ് ചന്ദ്രാണിയാണ് ജന്മനാട്ടില്‍നിന്ന് സൈക്കിളിലെത്തി പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയെ കണ്ടത്.

“അംമ്രേലിയില്‍നിന്നെത്തിയ അസാധാരണ വ്യക്തിയായ കിംചന്ദ് ഭായിയുമായി ഇന്ന് കൂടിക്കാഴ്ച നടത്തി. ബിജെപി മുന്നൂറിലധികം സീറ്റ് നേടിയാല്‍ സൈക്കിളില്‍ ദില്ലിയിലെത്തുമെന്ന് അദ്ദേഹം ശപഥം ചെയ്തിരുന്നു. അദ്ദേഹം തന്‍റെ വാക്ക് പാലിച്ചു. അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്‍റെ വിനയത്തിലും ആത്മാര്‍ത്ഥതയിലും ഞാന്‍ ആകൃഷ്ടനായി”-മോദി ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ കുറിച്ചു.

