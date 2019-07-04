17 ദിവസം നീണ്ട സൈക്കിള്‍ യാത്ര ; പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദിയെ അഭിനന്ദിക്കാന്‍ കിംചന്ദ് എത്തി

ന്യൂ ഡൽഹി: ലോക്സഭ തെര‍ഞ്ഞെടുപ്പില്‍ ഉജ്ജ്വല വിജയം നേടിയ ബിജെപിയെയും പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദിയെയും അഭിനന്ദിക്കാന്‍ ഗുജറാത്തില്‍നിന്ന് 17 ദിവസം കൊണ്ട് 1170 കിലോമീറ്റര്‍ സൈക്കിള്‍ ചവിട്ടി ഡല്‍ഹിയിലെത്തിയ അതിഥിയെ സ്വീകരിച്ച് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി.ഗുജറാത്ത് അംമ്രേലി സ്വദേശിയായ കിംചന്ദ് ചന്ദ്രാണിയാണ് ജന്മനാട്ടില്‍നിന്ന് സൈക്കിളിലെത്തി പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയെ കണ്ടത്.

Met the exceptional Khimchandbhai from Amreli, Gujarat.

Khimchandbhai decided that if BJP wins 300+ seats, he would cycle from Amreli to Delhi. He kept his word and am told that his cycle journey has drawn several admirers.

I was deeply impressed by his humility and passion. pic.twitter.com/jtfDggCsHv

