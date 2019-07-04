ഒമ്പതാം മാസത്തിൽ നിറവയറുമായി വെള്ളത്തിനടയിൽ സമീറ റെഡ്ഡിയുടെ ഫോട്ടോഷൂട്ട്

View this post on Instagram

I wanted to celebrate the beauty of the the bump in my 9 th month . At a time when we feel the most vulnerable, tired , scared, excited and at our biggest and most beautiful!🌟 I look forward to sharing it with you guys and I know the positivity will resonate because we all are at different phases of our lives with unique sizes and we need to love and accept ourselves at every level #imperfectlyperfect . @luminousdeep you have been outstanding and you are super talented ! Thnk you ❤️🤗 #bts 📷 @thelensofsk @jwmarriottjuhu