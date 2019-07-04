മുംബൈ: ഒമ്പതാം മാസത്തിൽ നിറവയറുമായി വെള്ളത്തിനടയിൽ സമീറ റെഡ്ഡിയുടെ ഫോട്ടോഷൂട്ട് വാർത്തകളിൽ നിറയുന്നു. തന്റെ രണ്ടാമത്തെ കുഞ്ഞിന് വേണ്ടിയുള്ള കാത്തിരിപ്പിനിടയിലാണ് ചലച്ചിത്ര താരം സമീറ റെഡ്ഡി വേറിട്ട ഫോട്ടോഷൂട്ട് നടത്തിയത്. ചിത്രങ്ങൾ ഇൻസ്റ്റഗ്രാമിലൂടെ പുറത്തുവിട്ടു.
Reflecting ! 🌟Im proud to say these pics are #nofilter #notouchup #nophotoshop ❤️ . #imperfectlyperfect #positivebodyimage #socialforgood #loveyourself #natural #water #keepingitreal . 📷 @luminousdeep #mua @kohlnrouge styled by @viihal @kairesortwear #bikini @jwmarriottjuhu . . #acceptance #body #woman mom #underwater #picoftheday #underwaterphotography #maternityshoot #pool #maternityphotography #bump #bumpstyle #pregnantbump #positivevibes #pregnancy #pregnant #pregnancyphotography #preggo #blessed
ഒരു വിഭാഗം സിനിമ ആരാധകർ വിമര്ശിക്കാനായി സമയം കണ്ടെത്തുമ്പോഴും, ബോളിവുഡിലെ സുഹൃത്തുക്കളും, ഭര്ത്താവും,കുടുംബവുമെല്ലാം സമീറയ്ക്ക് മുഴുവന് പിന്തുണയാണ് പ്രഖ്യാപിക്കുന്നത്. ഗര്ഭാവസ്ഥയെ മറക്കാനാവാത്ത വിധം ആഘോഷിക്കുക തന്നെയാണ് വേണ്ടതെന്ന് സമീറ പറഞ്ഞു.
I wanted to celebrate the beauty of the the bump in my 9 th month . At a time when we feel the most vulnerable, tired , scared, excited and at our biggest and most beautiful!🌟 I look forward to sharing it with you guys and I know the positivity will resonate because we all are at different phases of our lives with unique sizes and we need to love and accept ourselves at every level #imperfectlyperfect . @luminousdeep you have been outstanding and you are super talented ! Thnk you ❤️🤗 #bts 📷 @thelensofsk @jwmarriottjuhu . . #positivebodyimage #socialforgood #loveyourself #nofilter #nophotoshop #natural #water #keepingitreal #acceptance #body #woman #underwater #picoftheday #underwaterphotography #maternityshoot #pool #maternityphotography #bump #bumpstyle #pregnantbump #positivevibes #pregnancy #pregnant #pregnancyphotography #preggo #bikini
എന്തു പ്രസക്തിയുള്ള വിഷയങ്ങൾ സമൂഹ മാധ്യമങ്ങളിൽ വന്നാലും അതിനെ ട്രോളുന്നവർക്ക് ശക്തമായ ഭാഷയിൽ മറുപടി കൊടുക്കുകയാണ് സമീറ റെഡ്ഡി. ഗര്ഭാവസ്ഥയെ ട്രോളുന്നത് അത്ര ആരോഗ്യകരമായ അവസ്ഥയല്ലെന്നും, ഈ ട്രോളുന്നവരെല്ലാം അവരെ പ്രസവിക്കുമ്പോള് അവരുടെ അമ്മ ‘ഹോട്ട്’ ആയിരുന്നോ എന്ന് ചിന്തിക്കണമെന്നും സമീറ പ്രതികരിച്ചു. അതിനുശേഷം സിനിമാ പാര്ട്ടികളിലും പുറത്തുമെല്ലാം വയര് പുറത്തേക്ക് കാണുന്ന തരത്തിലുള്ള വസ്ത്രങ്ങള് ധരിച്ച് നിരവധി തവണ സമീറ ക്യാമറയ്ക്ക് പോസ് ചെയ്തു.
