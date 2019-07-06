Latest NewsIndia

രാഹുലിന് പകരം വിനയാന്വിതനും ഊര്‍ജസ്വലനുമായ ഒരു നേതാവിനെയാണ് ആവശ്യമെന്ന് അമരീന്ദര്‍ സിങ്

Jul 6, 2019, 05:53 pm IST
rahul gandhi

ന്യൂഡൽഹി: രാഹുൽ ഗാന്ധിക്ക് പകരം വിനയാന്വിതനും ഊര്‍ജസ്വലനുമായ പുതിയ തലമുറ നേതാവിനെയാണ് പാര്‍ട്ടിക്കാവശ്യമെന്ന് പഞ്ചാബ് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി അമരീന്ദര്‍ സിങ്. ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെയായിരുന്നു അദ്ദേഹം ഇക്കാര്യം വ്യക്തമാക്കിയത്. രാഹുലിന്റെ രാജി തീരുമാനം നിര്‍ഭാഗ്യകരമാണെന്നും സമൂഹത്തിന്റെ താഴേത്തട്ടിലേക്കിറങ്ങി ജനങ്ങളോടിടപെടാന്‍ സാധിക്കുന്ന നേതാവിനെ കണ്ടെത്താന്‍ പാര്‍ട്ടിക്ക് സാധിക്കണമെന്നും അമരീന്ദര്‍ സിങ് കുറിച്ചു.

