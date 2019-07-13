മെട്രോയിൽ കയറാന്‍ ശ്രമിക്കവേ ഡോറില്‍ കൈ കുടുങ്ങി : മധ്യവയസ്കനു ദാരുണമരണം

കൊല്ക്കത്ത: മെട്രോ ട്രെയിനിൽ കയറാന് ശ്രമിക്കവേ ഡോറില് കൈ കുടുങ്ങി മധ്യവയസ്കനു ദാരുണാന്ത്യം. സജല് കന്ജിലാല് എന്നയാളാണ് മരിച്ചത്. കൊല്ക്കത്തയില് മെട്രോയിൽ ഇന്ന് വൈകിട്ട് 6.42 ഓടെയാണ് സംഭവം. പാര്ക്ക് സ്ട്രീറ്റിലേക്ക് പോവുകയായിരുന്ന മെട്രോയുടെ എ സി കോച്ചിൽ സജല് കയറാന് ശ്രമിക്കവെ ഓട്ടോമാറ്റിക് ഡോര് അടയുകയും കൈ കുടുങ്ങുകയുമായിരുന്നു. ട്രെയിന് മുന്നോട്ട് എടുത്തതോടെ ഡോറില് തൂങ്ങി നില്ക്കുന്ന നിലയിലായിരുന്ന സജല് പ്ലാറ്റ്ഫോം അവസാനിക്കുന്നിടത്തെ ഗേറ്റില് ഇടിച്ച് താഴേക്ക് വീഴുകയായിരുന്നെന്ന് ദൃക്സാക്ഷി പറഞ്ഞത്.
Kolkata: One person died after his hands got stuck in the gates of a metro train at Park Street station, around 6:40 pm today. The man was trying to board the train & was on the platform outside when the train started moving with his hand still stuck in the gates. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/pvz3ue6OjM
— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2019
സെന്സറുകള് ഉള്ള ഡോറിന് ഇടയില് എന്തെങ്കിലും തടസം ഉണ്ടായാല് ഡോറ് അടയുകയോ ട്രെയിന് മുന്നോട്ട് പോവുകയോ ഇല്ല എന്നാൽ ജലിന്റെ കൈ എങ്ങനെ ഡോറില് കുടുങ്ങിയെന്നു വ്യക്തമല്ല. അപകടത്തെ തുടർന്നു നിരവധി യാത്രക്കാര് സ്റ്റേഷന് മുന്നിൽ പ്രതിഷേധവുമായെത്തി. സംഭവത്തില് കേസ് അന്വേഷണം വേണമെന്ന് കൊല്ക്കത്ത മെട്രോയുടെ വക്താവ് ഇന്ദ്രാണി മുഖര്ജി പറഞ്ഞു.
Kolkata: A high-level inquiry has been ordered & an inquiry committee has been set up by the metro authorities in the incident where a man died after a metro train at Park Street station started moving with his hand stuck in the gates, around 6:40 pm today https://t.co/CDRnHZVOhc
— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2019
