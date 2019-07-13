മെട്രോയിൽ കയറാന്‍ ശ്രമിക്കവേ ഡോറില്‍ കൈ കുടുങ്ങി : മധ്യവയസ്കനു ദാരുണമരണം

കൊല്‍ക്കത്ത: മെട്രോ ട്രെയിനിൽ കയറാന്‍ ശ്രമിക്കവേ ഡോറില്‍ കൈ കുടുങ്ങി മധ്യവയസ്കനു ദാരുണാന്ത്യം. സജല്‍ കന്‍ജിലാല്‍ എന്നയാളാണ് മരിച്ചത്. കൊല്‍ക്കത്തയില്‍ മെട്രോയിൽ ഇന്ന് വൈകിട്ട് 6.42 ഓടെയാണ് സംഭവം. പാര്‍ക്ക് സ്ട്രീറ്റിലേക്ക് പോവുകയായിരുന്ന മെട്രോയുടെ എ സി കോച്ചിൽ സജല്‍ കയറാന്‍ ശ്രമിക്കവെ ഓട്ടോമാറ്റിക് ഡോര്‍ അടയുകയും കൈ കുടുങ്ങുകയുമായിരുന്നു. ട്രെയിന്‍ മുന്നോട്ട് എടുത്തതോടെ ഡോറില്‍ തൂങ്ങി നില്‍ക്കുന്ന നിലയിലായിരുന്ന സജല്‍ പ്ലാറ്റ്ഫോം അവസാനിക്കുന്നിടത്തെ ഗേറ്റില്‍ ഇടിച്ച് താഴേക്ക് വീഴുകയായിരുന്നെന്ന് ദൃക്സാക്ഷി പറഞ്ഞത്.

Kolkata: One person died after his hands got stuck in the gates of a metro train at Park Street station, around 6:40 pm today. The man was trying to board the train & was on the platform outside when the train started moving with his hand still stuck in the gates. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/pvz3ue6OjM

— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2019