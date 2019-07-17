പണിയൊന്നുമില്ലാതിരുന്ന ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥര്ക്ക് മുട്ടന് പണികൊടുത്തിരിക്കുകയാണ് ടിക് ടോക്ക്. ഓഫീസില് ജോലിക്കിടെ ടിക് ടോക് ആപ്പില് അഭിനയിച്ച് തകര്ത്ത സര്ക്കാര് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥര്ക്ക് സ്ഥലംമാറ്റമാണ് ശിക്ഷ. തെലങ്കാനയിലെ ഖമ്മം മുന്സിപ്പല് കോര്പ്പറേഷനിലെ സര്ക്കാര് ജീവനക്കാരാണ് ടിക് ടോക്കില് അഭിനയിച്ച് ‘പണി’ വാങ്ങിയിരിക്കുന്നത്.
The #TikTok videos shot by officials in the municipal office in #Khammam are hilarious. After videos went viral, the collector demanded an explanation from the municipal commissioner. Though it calls for disciplinary action, some of the videos are 👌. Talented officials indeed. pic.twitter.com/vIiuMqMu8E
— Paul Oommen (@Paul_Oommen) July 16, 2019
സിനിമ പാട്ടുകളുടെയും ഡയലോഗുകളുടെയും അകമ്പടിയോടെയായിരുന്നു അഭിനയം.വീഡിയോകണ്ട് മികച്ച അഭിപ്രായങ്ങള് ലഭിച്ചപ്പോഴും ഇത്തരമൊരു കുരുക്ക് വരുമെന്ന് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥര് അറിഞ്ഞില്ല.വീഡിയോകളില് പലതും സോഷ്യല്മീഡിയയില് വൈറല് ആവുകയും ചെയ്തു.
#Telangana– Khammam Municipal Corp officials (outsourced employees) in trouble after TikTok videos shot by them, allegedly in office premises and during work hours, went viral. They are on a 10-day pay cut and the Commissioner has been sent a memo seeking explanation. #TikTok pic.twitter.com/c2HggmOyWA
— Rishika Sadam (@RishikaSadam) July 16, 2019
ഇതിന് പിന്നാലെ സര്ക്കാര് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥര് ജോലി സമയത്ത് ടിക് ടോക്കില് കളിച്ചിരിക്കുകയാണെന്ന തെലങ്ക് വാര്ത്താ ചാനലുകളുടെ റിപ്പോര്ട്ട് കൂടി പുറത്തുവന്നതോടെ ജില്ലാ കലക്ടര് ഇടപെടുകയായിരുന്നു. സ്ഥലംമാറ്റ നടപടിക്ക് പുറമെ ഇവരുടെ വേതനം വെട്ടിക്കുറക്കാനും തീരുമാനമായിട്ടുണ്ടെന്നാണ് റിപ്പോര്ട്ടുകള്. ഏതായാലും സര്ക്കാര് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥരെ അനുകൂലിയും പ്രതികൂലിച്ചും പ്രതികരണങ്ങള് വരുന്നുണ്ട്.
