പണിയൊന്നുമില്ലാതിരുന്ന ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥര്‍ക്ക് മുട്ടന്‍ പണികൊടുത്തിരിക്കുകയാണ് ടിക് ടോക്ക്. ഓഫീസില്‍ ജോലിക്കിടെ ടിക് ടോക് ആപ്പില്‍ അഭിനയിച്ച് തകര്‍ത്ത സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥര്‍ക്ക് സ്ഥലംമാറ്റമാണ് ശിക്ഷ. തെലങ്കാനയിലെ ഖമ്മം മുന്‍സിപ്പല്‍ കോര്‍പ്പറേഷനിലെ സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ ജീവനക്കാരാണ് ടിക് ടോക്കില്‍ അഭിനയിച്ച് ‘പണി’ വാങ്ങിയിരിക്കുന്നത്.

The #TikTok videos shot by officials in the municipal office in #Khammam are hilarious. After videos went viral, the collector demanded an explanation from the municipal commissioner. Though it calls for disciplinary action, some of the videos are 👌. Talented officials indeed. pic.twitter.com/vIiuMqMu8E

