Latest NewsIndia

പ്രളയത്തില്‍ വലയുന്ന അസമിലെ ജനങ്ങള്‍ക്കുവേണ്ടി പ്രാര്‍ത്ഥിക്കുന്നുവെന്ന് ട്വീറ്റിട്ട വിരാട് കോഹ്‌ലിക്കെതിരെ ആരാധകർ

Jul 19, 2019, 09:28 pm IST
VIRAT KOHLI

ന്യൂഡൽഹി: രൂക്ഷമായ പ്രളയത്തില്‍ വലയുന്ന അസമിലെ ജനങ്ങള്‍ക്കുവേണ്ടി പ്രാര്‍ത്ഥിക്കുന്നുവെന്ന് ട്വീറ്റിട്ട ഇന്ത്യന്‍ ക്യാപ്റ്റന്‍ വിരാട് കോഹ്‌ലിക്കെതിരെ ആരാധകർ. പ്രാര്‍ത്ഥന മാത്രം പോരെന്നും അവര്‍ക്കായി സംഭാവന നല്‍കി മറ്റ് താരങ്ങള്‍ക്കും മാതൃകയാകണമെന്നാണ് ആരാധകർ വ്യക്തമാക്കുന്നത്. ബോളിവുഡ് താരം അക്ഷയ് കുമാറിനെ ഇക്കാര്യത്തില്‍ മാതൃകയാക്കണമെന്നും ആരാധകര്‍ പറയുന്നു.
അസമിലെ പ്രളയം കണ്ട് തന്റെ ഹൃദയം നുറുങ്ങുന്നുവെന്നും പ്രളയബാധിതര്‍ക്കായി താന്‍ പ്രാര്‍ത്ഥിക്കുന്നുവെന്നും വ്യക്തമാക്കി കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസമാണ് കോഹ്ലി ട്വീറ്റിട്ടത്.

Tags

Post Your Comments

Related Articles

explosion

ഗ്യാസ് പ്ലാന്റിൽ ഉഗ്രസ്ഫോടനം : രണ്ടു പേർ മരിച്ചു

Jul 19, 2019, 09:48 pm IST
lottery

സംസ്ഥാന ഭാഗ്യക്കുറി വകുപ്പിന്റെ ചരിത്രത്തിലെ ഏറ്റവും വലിയ സമ്മാനത്തുകയുമായി ഓണം ബംബർ

Jul 19, 2019, 09:42 pm IST
England Test

അയര്‍ലന്‍ഡ് – ഇംഗ്ലണ്ട് ടെസ്റ്റ് പോരാട്ടം; ഇംഗ്ലണ്ട് ടീമിനെ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു

Jul 19, 2019, 09:41 pm IST

നിയമസഭാ പ്രസംഗത്തില്‍ ബൈബിൾ വാക്യത്തെ കൂട്ടുപിടിച്ച്‌ ഭരണത്തില്‍ ‘കടിച്ചുതൂങ്ങി’ കരഞ്ഞുകൊണ്ട് കുമാരസ്വാമി

Jul 19, 2019, 09:22 pm IST
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close
Close