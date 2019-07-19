ന്യൂഡൽഹി: രൂക്ഷമായ പ്രളയത്തില്‍ വലയുന്ന അസമിലെ ജനങ്ങള്‍ക്കുവേണ്ടി പ്രാര്‍ത്ഥിക്കുന്നുവെന്ന് ട്വീറ്റിട്ട ഇന്ത്യന്‍ ക്യാപ്റ്റന്‍ വിരാട് കോഹ്‌ലിക്കെതിരെ ആരാധകർ. പ്രാര്‍ത്ഥന മാത്രം പോരെന്നും അവര്‍ക്കായി സംഭാവന നല്‍കി മറ്റ് താരങ്ങള്‍ക്കും മാതൃകയാകണമെന്നാണ് ആരാധകർ വ്യക്തമാക്കുന്നത്. ബോളിവുഡ് താരം അക്ഷയ് കുമാറിനെ ഇക്കാര്യത്തില്‍ മാതൃകയാക്കണമെന്നും ആരാധകര്‍ പറയുന്നു.

അസമിലെ പ്രളയം കണ്ട് തന്റെ ഹൃദയം നുറുങ്ങുന്നുവെന്നും പ്രളയബാധിതര്‍ക്കായി താന്‍ പ്രാര്‍ത്ഥിക്കുന്നുവെന്നും വ്യക്തമാക്കി കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസമാണ് കോഹ്ലി ട്വീറ്റിട്ടത്.

Heartbroken to hear the devastation caused by the floods in Assam. My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected out there. #PrayForAssam — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 18, 2019

Thanks for your thoughts & prayers. Would you mind to contribute a little as we did? A small contribution won’t dent your big earnings as @HimaDas8 already dedicated 75% of her earnings? It’s a request & not a satire. Please help #AssamFloods . A big Fan of yours, love you🙏 — Adv. RaushniArya (@AryaRaushni) July 18, 2019