ഡൽഹി മുൻ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി ഷീല ദീക്ഷിത് അന്തരിച്ചു

ന്യൂ ഡൽഹി : മുൻ ഡൽഹി മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയും, മുൻ കേരള ഗവർണറുമായി ഷീല ദീക്ഷിത്(81) അന്തരിച്ചു. . ഹൃദയ സംബന്ധമായ അസുഖത്തെ തുടര്‍ന്ന് ഡല്‍ഹിയിലെ സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിലായിരുന്നു അന്ത്യം. ഡൽഹി പിസിസി അദ്ധ്യക്ഷനായി പ്രവർത്തിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.

Former Delhi Chief Minister & Congress leader Sheila Dikshit, passes away in Delhi at the age of 81 years. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/8rqv8qfnAQ

15 വര്‍ഷം തുടർച്ചയായി(മൂന്ന് തവണ) ഡൽഹി മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയായി. 2014ലാണ് ഷീല ദീക്ഷിത് കേരള ഗവര്‍ണറായത്. എന്നാൽ ആറു മാസം മാത്രമാണ് പദവി വഹിച്ചത്.

അതേസമയം ഷീലാ ദീക്ഷിതിന്‍റെ നിര്യാണത്തിൽ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്രമോദി അനുശോചിച്ചു.

Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi’s development. Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/jERrvJlQ4X

