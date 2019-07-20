Latest NewsIndia

ഡൽഹി മുൻ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി ഷീല ദീക്ഷിത് അന്തരിച്ചു

Jul 20, 2019, 04:14 pm IST
SHEILA DIXIT
ഫയല്‍ ചിത്രം

ന്യൂ ഡൽഹി : മുൻ ഡൽഹി മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയും, മുൻ കേരള ഗവർണറുമായി ഷീല ദീക്ഷിത്(81) അന്തരിച്ചു. . ഹൃദയ സംബന്ധമായ അസുഖത്തെ തുടര്‍ന്ന് ഡല്‍ഹിയിലെ സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിലായിരുന്നു അന്ത്യം. ഡൽഹി പിസിസി അദ്ധ്യക്ഷനായി പ്രവർത്തിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.

15 വര്‍ഷം തുടർച്ചയായി(മൂന്ന് തവണ) ഡൽഹി മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയായി. 2014ലാണ് ഷീല ദീക്ഷിത് കേരള ഗവര്‍ണറായത്. എന്നാൽ ആറു മാസം മാത്രമാണ് പദവി വഹിച്ചത്.

അതേസമയം ഷീലാ ദീക്ഷിതിന്‍റെ നിര്യാണത്തിൽ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്രമോദി അനുശോചിച്ചു.

Tags

Post Your Comments

Related Articles

Rain-Alert

മഴ തുടരും: അടുത്ത ദിവസങ്ങളിൽ മുന്നറിയിപ്പ് പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചിരിക്കുന്ന ജില്ലകൾ ഇവ

Jul 20, 2019, 05:05 pm IST
KSU March

യുണിവേഴ്‌സിറ്റി കോളേജ് സംഭവം; കെഎസ്‌യു മാര്‍ച്ചില്‍ വനിത പ്രവര്‍ത്തകരും പൊലീസുകാരും ഏറ്റുമുട്ടി

Jul 20, 2019, 04:57 pm IST

സ്ത്രീകൾക്ക് മാത്രമായി ബിയർ ഒരുക്കി ഒരു പബ്; സോഷ്യൽ മീഡിയയിൽ വിമർശനം

Jul 20, 2019, 04:47 pm IST

നിങ്ങളുടെ ഓഫീസില്‍ മനുഷ്യര്‍ തന്നെയല്ലേ? ആരോഗ്യ മന്ത്രിയുടെ ഓഫീസിലെ കീ വാങ്ങുന്നതിനിടെ സെക്യൂരിറ്റിയുടെ ചോദ്യം-നവീന കുറിക്കുന്നു

Jul 20, 2019, 04:44 pm IST
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close
Close