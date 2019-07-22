പട്‌ന: പ്രിയങ്കാ ഗാന്ധി വദ്ര തന്നെ പാര്‍ട്ടിയെ നയിക്കണമെന്ന ആവശ്യവുമായി ശത്രുഘ്‌നന്‍ സിന്‍ഹ.സോന്‍ഭദ്ര കൂട്ടക്കൊലക്കേസില്‍ യഥാസമയം നടത്തിയ ശക്തമായ ഇടപെടല്‍ മുന്‍ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ഇന്ദിരാഗാന്ധിയുടെ പ്രവര്‍ത്തന ശൈലിയെ അനുസ്മരിപ്പിക്കുന്നതാണ്. പ്രിയങ്കയുടെ നേതൃത്വം കോണ്‍ഗ്രസിന് ഊര്‍ജം പകരും. മറ്റുപാര്‍ട്ടികള്‍ക്കും അത് ഉണര്‍വേകുമെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം പറയുകയുണ്ടായി.

അര്‍പ്പണ ബോധത്തോടെ പ്രവര്‍ത്തിക്കുന്ന നേതാക്കള്‍ക്ക് ഒരു ‘റോള്‍ മോഡലാണ്’ പ്രിയങ്ക. മറ്റു പാര്‍ട്ടികളും അവരുടെ പ്രവര്‍ത്തനശൈലി പിന്തുടരണം. നിലവിലെ സാഹചര്യത്തില്‍ കോണ്‍ഗ്രസിനെ നയിക്കാന്‍ ഏറ്റവും യോജ്യയായ നേതാവ് പ്രിയങ്കാഗാന്ധിയാണെന്നും ശത്രുഘ്‌നന്‍ സിന്‍ഹ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

Yesterday/day before the timely involvement by the most popular, bold, dynamic leader of Congress #PriyankaGandhi for #SonbhadraMassacre was reminiscent of the late & great Madam Gandhi. During her Belchi days she had travelled on an Elephant. Priyanka broached everything with — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) July 22, 2019

determination, commitment & courted arrest with a smile. Her being in custody was uncalled for. She displayed tremendous composure in those circumstances. It’s my humble appeal that she would be apt as the party President to lead ahead. It will be a shot in the arm — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) July 22, 2019