പ്രോ കബഡി 2019 : യുപി യോദ്ധയെ വീഴ്ത്തി ബംഗാൾ വാരിയേർസിനു തകർപ്പൻ ജയം

തെലങ്കാന : ഏഴാം സീസൺ പ്രോ കബഡിയിലെ ഏഴാം മത്സരത്തിൽ ബംഗാൾ വാരിയേർസിനു തകർപ്പൻ ജയം. ഹൈദരാബാദിലെ ഗച്ചിബൗളി ഇൻഡോർ സ്റ്റേഡിയത്തിൽ ബുധനാഴ്ച നടന്ന പോരാട്ടത്തിൽ 48-17 എന്ന സ്കോറിനാണ് യുപിയെ ബംഗാൾ തകർത്തത്. മികച്ച പോരാട്ടത്തിലൂടെ ഉയർന്ന സ്‌കോർ കരസ്ഥമാക്കിയാണ് ബംഗാൾ വാരിയേർസ് ജയത്തിലേക്ക് കുതിച്ചത്.

When @BengalWarriors roared loud! 🐯🔥

An exceptional debut by Nabibakhsh was the icing on the cake as the side registered the largest win for the season!

