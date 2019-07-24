Latest NewsSports

പ്രോ കബഡി 2019 : യുപി യോദ്ധയെ വീഴ്ത്തി ബംഗാൾ വാരിയേർസിനു തകർപ്പൻ ജയം

Jul 24, 2019, 09:55 pm IST
BENGAL WARRIORS
Picture Courtesy : Bengal warriors Twitter image/ചിത്രം കടപ്പാട് : ബംഗാൾ വാരിയേർസ് ട്വിറ്റര്‍

തെലങ്കാന : ഏഴാം സീസൺ പ്രോ കബഡിയിലെ ഏഴാം മത്സരത്തിൽ ബംഗാൾ വാരിയേർസിനു തകർപ്പൻ ജയം. ഹൈദരാബാദിലെ ഗച്ചിബൗളി ഇൻഡോർ സ്റ്റേഡിയത്തിൽ ബുധനാഴ്ച നടന്ന പോരാട്ടത്തിൽ 48-17 എന്ന സ്കോറിനാണ് യുപിയെ ബംഗാൾ തകർത്തത്. മികച്ച പോരാട്ടത്തിലൂടെ ഉയർന്ന സ്‌കോർ കരസ്ഥമാക്കിയാണ് ബംഗാൾ വാരിയേർസ് ജയത്തിലേക്ക് കുതിച്ചത്.

UP YODDHA VS BENGAL WARRIORS
Picture Courtesy : Pro Kabaddi League 2019 /ചിത്രം കടപ്പാട് : പ്രോ കബഡി ലീഗ് 2019

UP YODDH VS BENGAL 2
Picture Courtesy : Pro Kabaddi League 2019 /ചിത്രം കടപ്പാട് : പ്രോ കബഡി ലീഗ് 2019

