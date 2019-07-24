പ്രോ കബഡി 2019 : യുപി യോദ്ധയെ വീഴ്ത്തി ബംഗാൾ വാരിയേർസിനു തകർപ്പൻ ജയം

തെലങ്കാന : ഏഴാം സീസൺ പ്രോ കബഡിയിലെ ഏഴാം മത്സരത്തിൽ ബംഗാൾ വാരിയേർസിനു തകർപ്പൻ ജയം. ഹൈദരാബാദിലെ ഗച്ചിബൗളി ഇൻഡോർ സ്റ്റേഡിയത്തിൽ ബുധനാഴ്ച നടന്ന പോരാട്ടത്തിൽ 48-17 എന്ന സ്കോറിനാണ് യുപിയെ ബംഗാൾ തകർത്തത്. മികച്ച പോരാട്ടത്തിലൂടെ ഉയർന്ന സ്കോർ കരസ്ഥമാക്കിയാണ് ബംഗാൾ വാരിയേർസ് ജയത്തിലേക്ക് കുതിച്ചത്.
When @BengalWarriors roared loud! 🐯🔥
An exceptional debut by Nabibakhsh was the icing on the cake as the side registered the largest win for the season!
Keep watching LIVE action on Star Sports and Hotstar. #IsseToughKuchNahi #VIVOProKabaddi #UPvKOL pic.twitter.com/rqoItsgOXR
— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) July 24, 2019
Season 7 ka humaara pehla game 👉 Humari #PKL mein aaj tak ki sabse badi jeet! ♥
We love you Warriors! 😍#AamarWarriors #UPvKOL #VivoProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/tDmiWKkRzc
— Bengal Warriors (@BengalWarriors) July 24, 2019
