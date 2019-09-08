Latest NewsIndiaNews

ഉ​ൾ​ഫ ഭീ​ക​രനെ പിടികൂടി

Sep 8, 2019, 06:30 am IST
ULFA TERRORIST

ദിസ്‌പുർ: ഉ​ൾ​ഫ ഭീ​ക​രൻ പിടിയിൽ. അസമിലെ തിൻസുകിയയിൽ നിന്നും ഒൻപത് മൈൽ അകലെ ജഗുനിൽ ഇന്ത്യൻ സൈന്യവും പോലീസും ചേർന്ന് നടത്തിയ സംയുക്ത നീക്കത്തിലായിരുന്നു അറസ്റ്റ്. ഇന്നലെ ഇയാൾ പിടിയിലായ വിവരം ഇന്ത്യൻ സൈന്യത്തിന്റെ കിഴക്കൻ കമ്മാന്റാണ് ഇക്കാര്യം അറിയിച്ചതായി വാര്‍ത്ത ഏജന്‍സി എഎന്‍ഐ ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു. പ്രതിയെ തുടർ നടപടികൾക്കായി പോലീസിന് കൈമാറിയെന്നു സൈന്യം അറിയിച്ചു.

