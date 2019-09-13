Latest NewsIndiaNews

ഇടതു മാര്‍ച്ചില്‍ സംഘര്‍ഷം; പോലീസും പ്രവര്‍ത്തകരും തമ്മില്‍ ഏറ്റുമുട്ടി

Sep 13, 2019, 02:25 pm IST
കൊല്‍ക്കത്ത: ഹൗറയില്‍ നടന്ന ഇടതുമാര്‍ച്ചില്‍ സംഘര്‍ഷം. സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് രൂക്ഷമാകുന്ന തൊഴിലില്ലായ്മക്കെതിരെയാണ് ജനം പ്രക്ഷോഭവുമായി രംഗത്തിറങ്ങിയത്. എന്നാല്‍ ഇതിനിടെ പോലീസും പ്രവര്‍ത്തകരും തമ്മില്‍ ഏറ്റുമുട്ടുകയായിരുന്നു.

