Latest NewsIndiaNews

ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശിൽ ബോട്ട് മറിഞ്ഞു : നിരവധിപേരെ കാണാതായി

Sep 15, 2019, 03:38 pm IST
BREAKING

അമരാവതി : ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശിൽ ബോട്ട് മറിഞ്ഞ് 35പേരെ കാണാതായി. ഗോദാവരി നദിയിൽ ടൂറിസ്റ്റുകൾ കയറിയ ബോട്ടാണ് മറിഞ്ഞത്. 25 പേരെ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തി. 11 ജീവനക്കാരുൾപ്പെടെ 60 പേരാണ് ബോട്ടിലുണ്ടായിരുന്നത്. കാണാതായവർക്കായി ദുരന്ത നിവാരണ സേനകൾ തെരച്ചിൽ തുടരുന്നു. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾ അറിവായിട്ടില്ല.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close
Close