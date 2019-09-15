ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശിൽ ബോട്ട് മറിഞ്ഞു : നിരവധിപേരെ കാണാതായി

അമരാവതി : ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശിൽ ബോട്ട് മറിഞ്ഞ് 35പേരെ കാണാതായി. ഗോദാവരി നദിയിൽ ടൂറിസ്റ്റുകൾ കയറിയ ബോട്ടാണ് മറിഞ്ഞത്. 25 പേരെ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തി. 11 ജീവനക്കാരുൾപ്പെടെ 60 പേരാണ് ബോട്ടിലുണ്ടായിരുന്നത്. കാണാതായവർക്കായി ദുരന്ത നിവാരണ സേനകൾ തെരച്ചിൽ തുടരുന്നു. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾ അറിവായിട്ടില്ല.

Andhra Pradesh: Tourist boat capsizes in Godavari river in Devipatnam, East Godavari district. 61 people were on-board at the time of incident, no casualties reported so far. Two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams of 30 members each, sent for rescue operations.

— ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2019