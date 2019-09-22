ദുബായ്: ചെറുപ്പക്കാരെ ഞെട്ടിച്ച് 13,000 അടി ഉയരത്തിൽ 84 കാരന്റെ സ്കൈ ഡൈവിങ്. ബെംഗളൂരു സ്വദേശിയായ സുശീർ കുമാറാണ് സ്കൈ ഡൈവിങ് നടത്തിയത്. സ്കൈഡൈവ് ദുബായുടെ പാം ‘ഡ്രോപ് സോണിൽ’ ആയിരുന്നു ലാൻഡിങ്. മണിക്കൂറിൽ 120 കിലോമീറ്റർ വേഗത്തിലുള്ള ചാട്ടവും പാരഷൂട്ട് കുട നിവർന്നശേഷമുള്ള പാറിപ്പറക്കലും നന്നായി ആസ്വദിച്ചതായി സുശീൽകുമാർ പറയുകയുണ്ടായി. പറന്നിറങ്ങുമ്പോഴുള്ള ദുബായ് കാഴ്ചകൾ അതിമനോഹരമാണെന്നും തന്റെ സാഹസിക ദൗത്യങ്ങളിൽ ഏറ്റവും ഹരം പകർന്നത് ഇതായിരുന്നുവെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം കൂട്ടിച്ചേർത്തു.
“I believe in gathering experience, rather than wealth,” said 84-year-old Sushil Kumar. Words of wisdom from a man who’s lived many an adventure, and can now add a tandem skydive to the top of that list. Thank you for skydiving with us, Sushil, it was an absolute pleasure to share the sky with you. 🙏😊 #Inspiration #MyDubai #VisitDubai #SkydiveDubai
