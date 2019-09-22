ചെറുപ്പക്കാരെ ഞെട്ടിച്ച് 13,000 അടി ഉയരത്തിൽ 84 കാരന്റെ സ്കൈ ഡൈവിങ്

View this post on Instagram

“I believe in gathering experience, rather than wealth,” said 84-year-old Sushil Kumar. Words of wisdom from a man who’s lived many an adventure, and can now add a tandem skydive to the top of that list. Thank you for skydiving with us, Sushil, it was an absolute pleasure to share the sky with you. 🙏😊 #Inspiration #MyDubai #VisitDubai #SkydiveDubai