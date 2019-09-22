Latest NewsIndiaNews

കാർ നദിയിലേക്ക് മറിഞ്ഞ് മൂന്ന് മരണം : ഒരാളെ കാണാതായി

Sep 22, 2019, 05:21 pm IST
ACCIDENT
ചിത്രം കടപ്പാട് : എഎന്‍ഐ/ANI

ഡെറാഡൂൺ : കാർ നദിയിലേക്ക് മറിഞ്ഞ് മൂന്ന് മരണം. ഉത്തരാഖണ്ഡിലെ ചമോലി ജില്ലയിലെ നിജ്മുല-ബിരാഹി റോഡിൽ നിന്നും നിയന്ത്രണം വിട്ട കാർ നദിയിലേക്ക് വീഴുകയായിരുന്നു. കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം രാത്രിയിലായിരുന്നു അപകടമുണ്ടായത്. വാർത്ത ഏജൻസി എഎൻഐ ആണ് സംഭവം ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തിരിക്കുന്നത്. ഒരാളെ കാണാതായിട്ടുണ്ട്. ഇയാൾക്കായി തെരച്ചിൽ നടത്തുന്നു. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾ അറിവായിട്ടില്ല.

പാകിസ്ഥാനില്‍ ബസ് അപകടത്തില്‍ പെട്ട് 22 പേര്‍ക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം : നിരവധിപേർക്ക് ഗുരുതരമായി പരിക്കേറ്റു

