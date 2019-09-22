കാർ നദിയിലേക്ക് മറിഞ്ഞ് മൂന്ന് മരണം : ഒരാളെ കാണാതായി

ഡെറാഡൂൺ : കാർ നദിയിലേക്ക് മറിഞ്ഞ് മൂന്ന് മരണം. ഉത്തരാഖണ്ഡിലെ ചമോലി ജില്ലയിലെ നിജ്മുല-ബിരാഹി റോഡിൽ നിന്നും നിയന്ത്രണം വിട്ട കാർ നദിയിലേക്ക് വീഴുകയായിരുന്നു. കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം രാത്രിയിലായിരുന്നു അപകടമുണ്ടായത്. വാർത്ത ഏജൻസി എഎൻഐ ആണ് സംഭവം ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തിരിക്കുന്നത്. ഒരാളെ കാണാതായിട്ടുണ്ട്. ഇയാൾക്കായി തെരച്ചിൽ നടത്തുന്നു. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾ അറിവായിട്ടില്ല.

Uttarakhand: 3 people died after the vehicle they were in, fell off Nijmula-Birahi road into a river, in Chamoli last night. One person is still missing. Search and rescue operation by the local administration and NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) is underway. pic.twitter.com/ogcuKXzlZj

