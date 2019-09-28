Latest NewsIndiaNews

നിയന്ത്രണരേഖ മറികടക്കാനുള്ള പാക് ഭീകരരുടെ നുഴഞ്ഞുകയറ്റ ശ്രമം തകർത്ത് ഇന്ത്യൻ സേന : വീഡിയോ പുറത്തു വിട്ടു

Sep 28, 2019, 11:28 am IST
TERRORIST TRESSPASSING

ശ്രീനഗർ : നിയന്ത്രണരേഖ മറികടക്കാനുള്ള പാക് ഭീകരരുടെ ശ്രമം തകർത്ത് ഇന്ത്യൻ സേന. ജമ്മു കശ്മീരിലെ കുപ്വാരയിൽ നാല് ഭീകരർ പാറകൾക്കിടയിലൂടെ നുഴഞ്ഞുകയറാൻ ശ്രമിക്കുന്ന ദൃശ്യങ്ങളാണ് ഇന്ത്യൻ സൈന്യം പുറത്തു വിട്ടത്. വെടിവെയ്പ്പുണ്ടായപ്പോൾ ഇതിലൊരാൾ തിരിഞ്ഞോടുന്നതും ദൃശ്യങ്ങളിൽ കാണാൻ സാധിക്കുന്നു.

ജൂലൈ 30നാണ് സംഭവം ഉണ്ടായതെന്ന് ദേശീയ വാർത്താ ഏജൻസി റിപ്പോർട്ടിൽ പറയുന്നു. മേഖലയിൽ നിരന്തരം നുഴഞ്ഞുകയറ്റശ്രമം ഉണ്ടാകുന്നതിനാൽ സുരക്ഷ ശക്തമാക്കിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.

