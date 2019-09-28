നിയന്ത്രണരേഖ മറികടക്കാനുള്ള പാക് ഭീകരരുടെ നുഴഞ്ഞുകയറ്റ ശ്രമം തകർത്ത് ഇന്ത്യൻ സേന : വീഡിയോ പുറത്തു വിട്ടു

ശ്രീനഗർ : നിയന്ത്രണരേഖ മറികടക്കാനുള്ള പാക് ഭീകരരുടെ ശ്രമം തകർത്ത് ഇന്ത്യൻ സേന. ജമ്മു കശ്മീരിലെ കുപ്വാരയിൽ നാല് ഭീകരർ പാറകൾക്കിടയിലൂടെ നുഴഞ്ഞുകയറാൻ ശ്രമിക്കുന്ന ദൃശ്യങ്ങളാണ് ഇന്ത്യൻ സൈന്യം പുറത്തു വിട്ടത്. വെടിവെയ്പ്പുണ്ടായപ്പോൾ ഇതിലൊരാൾ തിരിഞ്ഞോടുന്നതും ദൃശ്യങ്ങളിൽ കാണാൻ സാധിക്കുന്നു.

Indian Army detected Pakistani terrorists near LoC in Kashmir’s Kupwara sector on 30 Jul.Indian troops started firing at them as soon as terrorists were detected&forced them to return to their territory.They were attempting to infiltrate&carry out attacks on Indian positions. pic.twitter.com/WlKT9VF6Cd

— ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2019