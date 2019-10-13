മും​ബൈ: മുംബൈയിലെ ബ​ഹു​നി​ല പാ​ര്‍​പ്പി​ട സ​മു​ച്ച​യ​ത്തി​ല്‍ വ​ന്‍ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം. ഡ്രീം​ലാ​ന്‍​ഡ് സി​നി​മ ഹാ​ളി​നു സ​മീ​പ​മു​ള്ള മൂ​ന്നു നി​ല കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് തീ​പി​ട​ത്ത​മു​ണ്ടാ​യ​ത്. കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ൽ കുടുങ്ങിയവരെ രക്ഷപെടുത്തി. ഇ​ന്ന് പു​ല​ര്‍​ച്ചെ​യാ​ണ് തീപിടിത്തം ഉണ്ടായത്. ഫ​യ​ര്‍ എ​ഞ്ചി​നു​ക​ള്‍ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി​യാ​ണ് ര​ക്ഷാ​പ്ര​വ​ര്‍​ത്ത​നം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​ത്. തീ​യ​ണ​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള ശ്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ തു​ട​രു​ക​യാ​ണ്.

Mumbai: Rescue operation is underway at Aaditya Arcade building near Dreamland Cinema, Charni road where a level-3 broke out this morning. Fire brigade personnel have moved inside the building for the operation. pic.twitter.com/P1zxbdKkE6

— ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2019