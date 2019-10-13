മുംബൈ: മുംബൈയിലെ ബഹുനില പാര്പ്പിട സമുച്ചയത്തില് വന് തീപിടിത്തം. ഡ്രീംലാന്ഡ് സിനിമ ഹാളിനു സമീപമുള്ള മൂന്നു നില കെട്ടിടത്തിലാണ് തീപിടത്തമുണ്ടായത്. കെട്ടിടത്തിൽ കുടുങ്ങിയവരെ രക്ഷപെടുത്തി. ഇന്ന് പുലര്ച്ചെയാണ് തീപിടിത്തം ഉണ്ടായത്. ഫയര് എഞ്ചിനുകള് സ്ഥലത്തെത്തിയാണ് രക്ഷാപ്രവര്ത്തനം നടത്തിയത്. തീയണക്കാനുള്ള ശ്രമങ്ങള് തുടരുകയാണ്.
Read also: ആഗോളതാപനം എന്ന ആഗോള പ്രതിസന്ധി; പോരാട്ടം ശക്തമാക്കി സ്വീഡിഷ് പരിസ്ഥിതി പ്രവർത്തക
Mumbai: Rescue operation is underway at Aaditya Arcade building near Dreamland Cinema, Charni road where a level-3 broke out this morning. Fire brigade personnel have moved inside the building for the operation. pic.twitter.com/P1zxbdKkE6
— ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2019
Post Your Comments