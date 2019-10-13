വത്തിക്കാൻ : വാഴ്ത്തപ്പെട്ട മറിയം ത്രേസ്യയയെ വിശുദ്ധയായി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. സെന്റ് പീറ്റേഴ്സ് സ്‌ക്വയറിൽ നടന്ന ചടങ്ങിൽ മാർപാപ്പയാണ് മറിയം ത്രേസ്യ അടക്കം അഞ്ചു പേരുടെ വിശുദ്ധ പ്രഖ്യാപനം നടത്തിയത്. സെന്റ് പീറ്റേഴ്സ് ബെസേലിക്കയിൽ ശുശ്രൂഷകൾ തുടരുന്നു.

Kerala: People gather at the shrine of Mother Mariam Thresia at Kuzhikkattussery in Thrissur. Pope Francis will declare Mother Mariam Thresia – who founded the Congregation of Sisters of the Holy Family, a saint today at a ceremony in Vatican. pic.twitter.com/dWeZpmGhbp

— ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2019