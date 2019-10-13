KeralaLatest NewsNewsInternational

വാഴ്ത്തപ്പെട്ട മറിയം ത്രേസ്യയയെ വിശുദ്ധയായി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു

Oct 13, 2019, 02:13 pm IST
വത്തിക്കാൻ : വാഴ്ത്തപ്പെട്ട മറിയം ത്രേസ്യയയെ വിശുദ്ധയായി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. സെന്റ് പീറ്റേഴ്സ് സ്‌ക്വയറിൽ നടന്ന ചടങ്ങിൽ മാർപാപ്പയാണ് മറിയം ത്രേസ്യ അടക്കം അഞ്ചു പേരുടെ വിശുദ്ധ പ്രഖ്യാപനം നടത്തിയത്. സെന്റ് പീറ്റേഴ്സ് ബെസേലിക്കയിൽ ശുശ്രൂഷകൾ തുടരുന്നു.

