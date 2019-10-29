ശ്രീനഗര്‍: ജമ്മു കശ്മീരിലെ പുല്‍വാമ ജില്ലയില്‍ വീണ്ടും ഭീകരാക്രമണം. സുരക്ഷാ സൈനികര്‍ക്കു നേരെ വെടിയുതിർത്തു. ദ്രുബ്ഗാവ് മേഖലയിലെ പരീക്ഷാ സെന്‍ററിന് മുന്നിൽ പെട്രോളിങ് നടത്തുകയായിരുന്ന സിആർപിഎഫ് സൈനികർക്ക് നേരെയായിരുന്നു വെടിവെപ്പ്. വിദ്യാര്‍ഥികള്‍ പരീക്ഷാ കേന്ദ്രത്തിലേക്ക് എത്തിക്കൊണ്ടിരിക്കെയായിരുന്നു ആക്രമണമുണ്ടായത്. ആര്‍ക്കും പരിക്കേറ്റതായി റിപ്പോർട്ടില്ല. ഇവിടേക്ക് കൂടുതല്‍ സേന എത്തുമെന്നാണ് റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട്. സംഭവത്തെ തുടര്‍ന്ന് സൈന്യം പ്രദേശം വളഞ്ഞ് തെരച്ചില്‍ ആരംഭിച്ചു. കൂടുതല്‍ വിവരങ്ങള്‍ ലഭ്യമല്ല.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF): Unidentified terrorists fired 6-7 rounds on CRPF deployment at school which was an examination centre in Drabgam, Pulwama district. CRPF and local police was deployed to guard the centre. No injuries have been reported so far. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/ZrTZFMm4WE

— ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2019