ന്യൂ ഡൽഹി : നെഹ്‌റു കുടുംബത്തിന്റെ എസ്പിജി സുരക്ഷ പിൻവലിച്ചേക്കും. സോണിയ ഗാന്ധി,പ്രിയങ്ക ഗാന്ധി,രാഹുൽ ഗാന്ധി എന്നിവരുടെ എസ്പിജി സുരക്ഷ പിൻവലിക്കാനാണ് കേന്ദ്രം നീങ്ങുന്നതെന്നും, പകരം സി.ആർ.പി.എഫ് സുരക്ഷ നല്കാൻ ആലോചിക്കുന്നുവെന്നാണ് റിപ്പോർട്ട്. കൂടുതല്‍ വിവരങ്ങള്‍ ലഭ്യമല്ല.

Govt Sources: Govt has decided to withdraw SPG protection from the Gandhi family(Sonia Gandhi,Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra), they will now be accorded Z+ security pic.twitter.com/Auina87oQ8

— ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2019