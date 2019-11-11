ട്രെയിനുകൾ തമ്മിൽ കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് അപകടം : നിരവധി പേർക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു

ഹൈദരാബാദ് : ട്രെയിനുകൾ തമ്മിൽ കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് നിരവധി പേർക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു. തെലങ്കാനയിലെ ഹൈദെരാബാദിൽ കച്ചേഗുഡ റെയിൽവേ സ്റ്റേഷനിൽ തിങ്കളാഴ്ച്ച രാവിലെയാണ് അപകടമുണ്ടായത്. 10ഓളം പേർക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റുവെന്ന റിപ്പോർട്ട്. പ്ലാറ്റഫോമിൽ നിർത്തിയിട്ടിരുന്ന കൊങ്കു എക്സ്പ്രെസ്സിൽ എംഎംടിഎസ് ട്രെയിൻ വന്നിടിക്കുകയിരുന്നു.

Hyderabad: Two trains have collided at Kacheguda Railway Station. Rescue operations underway. #Telangana https://t.co/mQ87UDdGa4 pic.twitter.com/Vmkw2iUTsq

സിഗ്നൽ തകരാറാണ് അപകട കാരണമെന്നു സൗത്ത് സെൻട്രൽ റയിൽവെ അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു. പരിക്കേറ്റവരെ ആശുപത്രയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു.

രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനം പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നു. അപകടം മറ്റു ട്രെയിൻ സർവീസുകളെയും ബാധിച്ചു. ട്രെയിനുകൾ പുനക്രമീകരിക്കാനുള്ള ശ്രമത്തിലാണ് അധികൃതർ.

Hyderabad: Two trains have collided at Kacheguda Railway Station. More details awaited. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/tr5GCvfKke

#UPDATE Hyderabad: 5 injured after 3 coaches of Lingampalli-Falaknuma train and 4 coaches of Kurnool City-Secunderabad Hundry Express derailed, following collision of the two trains at Kacheguda Railway Station, earlier today. Rescue operation underway. #Telangana https://t.co/qW22IvRVPV

— ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2019