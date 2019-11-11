Latest NewsNewsIndia

ട്രെയിനുകൾ തമ്മിൽ കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് അപകടം : നിരവധി പേർക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു

Nov 11, 2019, 12:49 pm IST
TRAIN-COLLISION

ഹൈദരാബാദ് : ട്രെയിനുകൾ തമ്മിൽ കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് നിരവധി പേർക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു. തെലങ്കാനയിലെ ഹൈദെരാബാദിൽ കച്ചേഗുഡ റെയിൽവേ സ്റ്റേഷനിൽ തിങ്കളാഴ്ച്ച രാവിലെയാണ് അപകടമുണ്ടായത്. 10ഓളം പേർക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റുവെന്ന റിപ്പോർട്ട്. പ്ലാറ്റഫോമിൽ നിർത്തിയിട്ടിരുന്ന കൊങ്കു എക്സ്പ്രെസ്സിൽ എംഎംടിഎസ് ട്രെയിൻ വന്നിടിക്കുകയിരുന്നു.

സിഗ്നൽ തകരാറാണ് അപകട കാരണമെന്നു സൗത്ത് സെൻട്രൽ റയിൽവെ അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു. പരിക്കേറ്റവരെ ആശുപത്രയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു.
രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനം പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നു. അപകടം മറ്റു ട്രെയിൻ സർവീസുകളെയും ബാധിച്ചു. ട്രെയിനുകൾ പുനക്രമീകരിക്കാനുള്ള ശ്രമത്തിലാണ് അധികൃതർ.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close
Close