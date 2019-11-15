മുംബൈ: മുംബൈയിലെ ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ വെന്റിലേറ്ററില്‍ കഴിയുന്ന ലതാ മങ്കേഷ്‌കറുടെ ആരോഗ്യനിലയില്‍ പുരോഗതിയുണ്ടെന്ന് റിപ്പോർട്ട്. ആരോഗ്യസ്ഥിതി സാധാരണനിലയില്‍ ആയിക്കൊണ്ടിരിക്കുകയാണെന്ന് എ എന്‍ ഐ ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു. കടുത്ത ശ്വാസതടസം അനുഭവപ്പെട്ടതിനെ തുടര്‍ന്ന് തിങ്കളാഴ്ച്ച പുലര്‍ച്ചെയാണ് ലതാ മങ്കേഷ്കറെ മുംബൈ ബ്രീച്ച് കാന്‍ഡി ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചത്.

We thank each one of you, for your concern, care and prayers!

Statement from #LataMangeshkar‘s team: Lata didi is stable and getting better. Request to please do not heed to needless rumours and react. Let us all collectively pray for her long life instead. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/L3Ca0lavUc

— ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2019