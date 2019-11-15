Latest NewsIndiaNews

ലതാ മങ്കേഷ്‌കറുടെ ആരോഗ്യനിലയെക്കുറിച്ച് പുതിയ റിപ്പോർട്ട് ഇങ്ങനെ

Nov 15, 2019, 06:17 am IST

മുംബൈ: മുംബൈയിലെ ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ വെന്റിലേറ്ററില്‍ കഴിയുന്ന ലതാ മങ്കേഷ്‌കറുടെ ആരോഗ്യനിലയില്‍ പുരോഗതിയുണ്ടെന്ന് റിപ്പോർട്ട്. ആരോഗ്യസ്ഥിതി സാധാരണനിലയില്‍ ആയിക്കൊണ്ടിരിക്കുകയാണെന്ന് എ എന്‍ ഐ ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു. കടുത്ത ശ്വാസതടസം അനുഭവപ്പെട്ടതിനെ തുടര്‍ന്ന് തിങ്കളാഴ്ച്ച പുലര്‍ച്ചെയാണ് ലതാ മങ്കേഷ്കറെ മുംബൈ ബ്രീച്ച് കാന്‍ഡി ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചത്.

