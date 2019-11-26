Latest NewsIndiaNews

മൈറയ്‌ക്കായി ഒരു കുടുംബത്തെ വേണം; നായ്‌ക്കുട്ടിക്ക്‌ വീട് കണ്ടെത്താന്‍ രത്തന്‍ ടാറ്റ

Nov 26, 2019, 06:18 am IST

മുംബൈ: ഉപേക്ഷിക്കപ്പെട്ട നായ്‌ക്കുട്ടിയ്ക്കായി ഒരു കുടുംബത്തെ അന്വേഷിച്ച് വ്യവസായി രത്തന്‍ ടാറ്റ. ഒന്‍പതു മാസം പ്രായമുള്ള മൈറ എന്നു പേരുള്ള ലാബ്രഡോറിന്റെ രണ്ടു ചിത്രങ്ങളും അദ്ദേഹം ട്വിറ്ററിൽ പങ്കുവെച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. നായ്‌ക്കുട്ടിയെ സ്വീകരിക്കാന്‍ താല്‍പര്യമുള്ള ആളുകള്‍ക്കായി പൂരിപ്പിക്കാന്‍ ഫോമിന്റെ ലിങ്കും പോസ്‌റ്റിനൊപ്പം ചേര്‍ത്തിട്ടുണ്ട്‌. ടാറ്റയുടെ ശ്രദ്ധ നേടാനായി മൈറയെ സ്വീകരിക്കാന്‍ ശ്രമിക്കരുതെന്നാണ് ഫോമിൽ പറയുന്നത്. രത്തന്‍ ടാറ്റയ്ക്ക് നായകളോട് പ്രിയമാണ്. 2018 ല്‍ ടാറ്റമാരുടെ ആഗോള ആസ്‌ഥാനമായ ബോംബെ ഹൗസ്‌ വീണ്ടും തുറന്നപ്പോള്‍, തെരുവുനായകള്‍ക്കായി അദ്ദേഹം അഭയകേന്ദ്രം സ്ഥാപിച്ചിരുന്നു.

