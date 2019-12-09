Latest NewsIndiaNews

ആശുപത്രി വിട്ടതിന് ശേഷം സുഹൃത്തുക്കൾക്ക് നന്ദി പറഞ്ഞ് ലതാ മങ്കേഷ്‌കര്‍

Dec 9, 2019, 06:55 pm IST

ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: ആരോഗ്യ നില മെച്ചപ്പെട്ടതിനെത്തുടര്‍ന്ന് പ്രശസ്ത ഗായിക ലത മങ്കേഷ്‌കര്‍ ആശുപത്രി വിട്ടു. 28 ദിവസത്തെ  ആശുപത്രി വാസത്തിന് ശേഷം താന്‍ ആരോഗ്യത്തോടെ വീട്ടിലേക്ക് മടങ്ങുന്നുവെന്ന് അവർ ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെ വ്യക്തമാക്കി. തന്നെ പിന്തുണച്ച എല്ലാ സുഹൃത്തുക്കള്‍ക്കും നന്ദി അറിയിക്കുന്നു. എല്ലാവരുടെയും പ്രാര്‍ത്ഥന ഫലം കണ്ടുവെന്നും ലത മങ്കേഷ്‌കര്‍ കുറിച്ചു. ന്യൂമോണിയയും ശ്വാസതടസവും മൂലം നവംബര്‍11 നാണ് ലത മങ്കേഷ്‌കറിനെ മുംബൈയിലെ ബ്രീച്ച്‌ കാന്‍ഡി ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചത്.

