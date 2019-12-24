ദേശീയ ജനസംഖ്യ രജിസ്റ്റർ : നിർണായക തീരുമാനവുമായി കേന്ദ്രം

ന്യൂ ഡൽഹി : ദേശീയ ജനസംഖ്യാ രജിസ്റ്ററുമായി(എൻപിആർ) കേന്ദ്രസർക്കാർ മുന്നോട്ട്. ജനസംഖ്യാ രജിസ്റ്റർ നടപടികൾക്ക് കേന്ദ്ര മന്ത്രിസഭ യോഗത്തിൽ അംഗീകാരം നൽകി. ദേശീയ ജനസംഖ്യാ രജിസ്റ്ററിനായി രേഖകൾ വേണ്ടെന്ന് കേന്ദമന്ത്രി പ്രകാശ് ജാവദേക്കർ.
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar: Cabinet has approved the conducting of census of India 2021 and updating of National Population Register. It is self declaration, no document, bio-metric etc required for it pic.twitter.com/jkCbM89BhH
— ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2019
Cabinet has approved expenditure of Rs. 8,754.23 crore for the exercise of Census of India 2021 and Rs. 3,941.35 crore for updation of National Population Register (NPR) https://t.co/9ZAKlJIovx
— ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2019
ബയോമെട്രിക് വിവരങ്ങളോ,തിരിച്ചറിയൽ രേഖകളോ വേണ്ട. ജനങ്ങൾ നൽകുന്ന വിവരങ്ങളിൽ വിശ്വാസമുണ്ട്. മൊബൈൽ ആപ് വഴി വിവരങ്ങൾ നൽകാം. എല്ലാം സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങളും ദേശീയ ജനസംഖ്യാ രജിസ്റ്ററും(എൻപിആർ), സെൻസെസും അംഗീകരിച്ചതന്നെനും എൻപിആറും, (ദേശീയ പൗരത്വ രജിസ്റ്ററുമായി (എൻആർസി) ബന്ധമില്ലെന്നു അദ്ദേഹം വ്യക്തമാക്കി
