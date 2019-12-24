ദേശീയ ജനസംഖ്യ രജിസ്റ്റർ : നിർണായക തീരുമാനവുമായി കേന്ദ്രം

ന്യൂ ഡൽഹി : ദേശീയ ജനസംഖ്യാ രജിസ്റ്ററുമായി(എൻപിആർ) കേന്ദ്രസർക്കാർ മുന്നോട്ട്. ജനസംഖ്യാ രജിസ്റ്റർ നടപടികൾക്ക് കേന്ദ്ര മന്ത്രിസഭ യോഗത്തിൽ അംഗീകാരം നൽകി. ദേശീയ ജനസംഖ്യാ രജിസ്റ്ററിനായി രേഖകൾ വേണ്ടെന്ന് കേന്ദമന്ത്രി പ്രകാശ് ജാവദേക്കർ.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar: Cabinet has approved the conducting of census of India 2021 and updating of National Population Register. It is self declaration, no document, bio-metric etc required for it pic.twitter.com/jkCbM89BhH

— ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2019