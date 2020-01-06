മുഖംമൂടിയണിഞ്ഞ ഭീരുക്കള് നിയമപരമായി ശിക്ഷിയ്ക്കപ്പെടുന്നതു വരെ ഈ രാജ്യം ഉറങ്ങില്ല… ജെഎന്യു ആക്രണമത്തില് വേറിട്ട കുറിപ്പുമായി നടന് ടോവിനോ. ജെന്യുവില് വിദ്യാര്ത്ഥികള്ക്കു നേരെയുണ്ടായ ആക്രമണത്തില് പ്രതിഷേധിച്ചാണ് നടന് ടോവിനോ ഫേസ്ബുക്കില് പോസ്റ്റിട്ടത്.
Read Also : ജെഎന്യു ആക്രമണം: പിടിയിലായവർ ക്യാമ്പസിന് പുറത്തുനിന്നുള്ളവര്
രാജ്യത്തെ ഏറ്റവും മികച്ച വിദ്യാര്ത്ഥികള്,മുഖമില്ലാത്ത ഭീരുക്കളാല് അക്രമിക്കപ്പെട്ടതിനു ശേഷവും നമ്മുടെ ഭരണസംവിധാനങ്ങള് നിഷ്ക്രിയരായി ഇരിക്കുന്നെങ്കില് , നമ്മുടെ രാജ്യത്തിനു സാരമായി എന്തോ സംഭവിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.നിങ്ങളുടെ രാഷ്ട്രീയം എന്തുമായിക്കൊള്ളട്ടെ,ഇവിടെ എല്ലാം സാധാരണമാണു എന്നു നിങ്ങളില് ആരെങ്കിലും ഇനിയും കരുതുന്നുണ്ടെങ്കില് അക്ഷന്തവ്യമായ തെറ്റാണത്.മുഖമൂടിയണിഞ്ഞ ഭീരുക്കള് നിയമപരമായി ശിക്ഷിക്കപ്പെടുന്നത് വരെ ഈ രാജ്യം ഇനി ഉറങ്ങില്ല !
When the students of a premier university get attacked by cowards without faces and the system fails to stand firm against this , something is seriously and gravely wrong in this country ! Whatever be your political affiliation, if you are still believing that everything is normal here, you are terribly mistaken !
Unless and until those cowards are caught and punished for what they did to our students , this nation is not going to sleep ! Jai Hind !
Post Your Comments