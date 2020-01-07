‘നമ്മുടെ രാജ്യത്തിനു സാരമായി എന്തോ സംഭവിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്, മുഖമൂടിയണിഞ്ഞ ഭീരുക്കള്‍ നിയമപരമായി ശിക്ഷിക്കപ്പെടുന്നത് വരെ ഈ രാജ്യം ഇനി ഉറങ്ങില്ല’ – ടൊവിനോ

ജെ.എന്‍.യുവില്‍ വിദ്യാര്‍ഥികളെ ഒരു സംഘം ആക്രമിച്ച സംഭവത്തില്‍ രൂക്ഷ വിമര്‍ശനവുമായി നടന്‍ ടൊവിനോ തോമസ്. രാജ്യത്തെ ഏറ്റവും മികച്ച വിദ്യാര്‍ഥികള്‍, മുഖമില്ലാത്ത ഭീരുക്കളാല്‍ അക്രമിക്കപ്പെട്ടതിന് ശേഷവും ഭരണ സംവിധാനങ്ങള്‍ നിഷ്‌ക്രിയരായി ഇരിക്കുന്നെങ്കില്‍ നമ്മുടെ രാജ്യത്തിന് സാരമായി എന്തോ സംഭവിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ടെന്നും ടൊവിനോ ഫേസ് ബുക്കില്‍ കുറിച്ചു.

ടൊവിനോയുടെ കുറിപ്പ്

When the students of a premier university get attacked by cowards without faces and the system fails to stand firm against this , something is seriously and gravely wrong in this country ! Whatever be your political affiliation, if you are still believing that everything is normal here, you are terribly mistaken !

Unless and until those cowards are caught and punished for what they did to our students , this nation is not going to sleep ! Jai Hind !

രാജ്യത്തെ ഏറ്റവും മികച്ച വിദ്യാര്‍ത്ഥികള്‍,മുഖമില്ലാത്ത ഭീരുക്കളാല്‍ അക്രമിക്കപ്പെട്ടതിനു ശേഷവും നമ്മുടെ ഭരണസംവിധാനങ്ങള്‍ നിഷ്ക്രിയരായി ഇരിക്കുന്നെങ്കില്‍ , നമ്മുടെ രാജ്യത്തിനു സാരമായി എന്തോ സംഭവിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.നിങ്ങളുടെ രാഷ്ട്രീയം എന്തുമായിക്കൊള്ളട്ടെ,ഇവിടെ എല്ലാം സാധാരണമാണു എന്നു നിങ്ങളില്‍ ആരെങ്കിലും ഇനിയും കരുതുന്നുണ്ടെങ്കില്‍ അക്ഷന്തവ്യമായ തെറ്റാണത്.മുഖമൂടിയണിഞ്ഞ ഭീരുക്കള്‍ നിയമപരമായി ശിക്ഷിക്കപ്പെടുന്നത് വരെ ഈ രാജ്യം ഇനി ഉറങ്ങില്ല !

ജയ് ഹിന്ദ്.

In the end , we will remember not the words of our enemies , but the silence of our friends – Martin Luther King ,Jr