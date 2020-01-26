തലനാരിഴയ്ക്ക് കടുവയുടെ പിടിയിൽ നിന്നും രക്ഷപ്പെടുന്ന യുവാവ്, ഭയപ്പെടുത്തുന്ന വിഡിയോ

മഹാരാഷ്ട്രയിലെ ഭണ്ടാരാ ജില്ലയിലാണ് സംഭവം നടന്നത്. ബിനാകി ഗ്രാമത്തിൽ ശനിയാഴ്ച ഉച്ചയോടെയാണ് കടുവയിറങ്ങിയത്. പുംസാർ–ബപേര ദേശീയപാതയിൽ കടുവയെ കണ്ടതായി വനംവകുപ്പ് അധികൃതർക്ക് ഫോൺ കോൾ എത്തിയിരുന്നു. ദേശീയപാതയിൽ കടുവയെ കണ്ടതിനെ തുടർന്ന് ആളുകൾ തടിച്ചുകൂടി.

ആളുകളോട് പിരിഞ്ഞു പോകാൻ പറഞ്ഞെങ്കിലും കേട്ടില്ല. കടുവയുടെ പിന്നാലെ നൂറുകണക്കിനാളുകൾ ഓടാനും തുടങ്ങി. ഇവരിൽ 3 പേരാണ് ആക്രമണത്തിന് ഇരയായത്. ഇതിലൊരാളാണ് കടുവയുടെ പിടിയിലകപ്പെട്ടത്. ഗ്രാമവാസികൾ ഓടിയെത്തുന്നത് കണ്ട് കടുവ ഇയാളെ ഉപേക്ഷിച്ച് മടങ്ങുകയായിരുന്നു. ഇയാളുടെ പരിക്ക് ഗുരുതരമല്ല. കടുവയെ മയക്കുവെടി വയ്ക്കാനുള്ള ശ്രമം തുടരുകയാണ്.

NARROW ESCAPE: This is how better sense prevailed and both man and tiger could be saved on Gondia-MP border where tiger was moving in last 15 days.@uddhavthackeray @SunilWarrier1 @vikaskharage @MahaForest @saroshlodhi @vikaskharage @ntca_india @AnupKNayak @wti_org_india @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/fxpE28dm1q

— Vijay Pinjarkar (@vijaypTOI) January 25, 2020